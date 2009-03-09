St. Patrick’s Day Party Goods

By Kathleen Murray Harris
Updated February 08, 2010
Felix DooLittle
The secret to a successful St. Patty’s celebration? These lucky charms.
Clover Note Cards

Felix DooLittle

As luck would have it, this blank 5-inch by 7-inch card on heavy paper stock makes an adorable invitation, a place card or a just-thinking-about-you note.

To buy: $5 each, felixdoolittle.com.

Shamrock Cookie Cutter

The Spoon Sisters

Have your little bakers help you whip up a simple Sugar Cookies recipe, shape the dough with this 4 1/2-inch tin cutter, and top with green sprinkles.

To buy: $6, spoonsisters.com.

Moss Flourish Cocktail Napkins

Paper Source

The green-and-white pattern feels festive without being too in-your-face. Order matching paper place mats for a sit-down meal.

To buy: $7 for 20, paper-source.com.

Bob’s Mill Irish Soda Bread Mix

Bob's Mill

Chocolate-Covered Oreos

Sweet Expertise
  • These gourmet milk chocolate treats from Sweet Expertise make a charming party favor.
  • To buy: $17 (with handling charge) for 6, chocolate.com.
