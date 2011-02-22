8 St. Patrick’s Day Beer Glasses
Need Another Beer Glass
A traditional pint glass with a lighthearted St. Patty’s Day twist.
To buy: $8, urbanoutfitters.com.
Hopside Down Beer Glass
No need to worry about your hands heating up your bottled beverage. This quirky container makes the bottle a bit classier—and cooler—by insulating its original shape with a second pane of glass.
To buy: $20, perpetualkid.com.
Opus Tumbler Set
This set of six tumblers is perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day get together. The glasses fit nicely in your hand, so mingling is a snap.
To buy: $33 for six, unicahome.com.
Direction Pilsner
This is simply the perfect pilsner glass: tall and balanced, with just the right amount of curvature to send the bubbles floating to the top.
To buy: $10, crateandbarrel.com.
XL Beer Glass
This supersized glass can hold up to five beers at a time. Feel free to share!
To buy: $13, blueribbongeneralstore.net.
Periodic Beer Glass
Nerds rejoice: This glass gives a nod to chemistry class while you’re enjoying the results of the fermentation process.
To buy: $9, thinkgeek.com.
Mustache Etched Hiball
Get a ’stache without the commitment. When sipping from this tumbler, the mustache etched into the glass appears on your upper lip.
To buy: $24 for two, jackglass.com.
Bodum Canteen Double-Wall Cooler/Beer Glasses
Don’t tell Mom, but there’s no need to use a coaster—these double-walled glasses won’t sweat.
To buy: $25 for two, amazon.com.
