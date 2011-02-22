8 St. Patrick’s Day Beer Glasses

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
urbanoutfitters.com
Irish or not, celebrate the lucky day with these festive options.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Need Another Beer Glass

urbanoutfitters.com

A traditional pint glass with a lighthearted St. Patty’s Day twist.

To buy: $8, urbanoutfitters.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Hopside Down Beer Glass

perpetualkid.com

No need to worry about your hands heating up your bottled beverage. This quirky container makes the bottle a bit classier—and cooler—by insulating its original shape with a second pane of glass.

To buy: $20, perpetualkid.com.

3 of 8

Opus Tumbler Set

unicahome.com

This set of six tumblers is perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day get together. The glasses fit nicely in your hand, so mingling is a snap.

To buy: $33 for six, unicahome.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Direction Pilsner

crateandbarrel.com

This is simply the perfect pilsner glass: tall and balanced, with just the right amount of curvature to send the bubbles floating to the top.

To buy: $10, crateandbarrel.com.

5 of 8

XL Beer Glass

catalogfavorites.com

This supersized glass can hold up to five beers at a time. Feel free to share!

To buy: $13, blueribbongeneralstore.net.

6 of 8

Periodic Beer Glass

thinkgeek.com

Nerds rejoice: This glass gives a nod to chemistry class while you’re enjoying the results of the fermentation process.

To buy: $9, thinkgeek.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Mustache Etched Hiball

jackglass.com

Get a ’stache without the commitment. When sipping from this tumbler, the mustache etched into the glass appears on your upper lip.

To buy: $24 for two, jackglass.com.

8 of 8

Bodum Canteen Double-Wall Cooler/Beer Glasses

amazon.com

Don’t tell Mom, but there’s no need to use a coaster—these double-walled glasses won’t sweat.

To buy: $25 for two, amazon.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco