Half of Americans work more than 40 hours per week, which can lead to serious work-related stress and burnout. For many, reducing work burnout starts with the boss. A recent survey by TINYhr, a company dedicated to improving employee happiness and satisfaction, found that the most common thing employees would change about their managers was their communication style. So how can employees improve communication? First, we can practice saying “thank you” more often, which goes a long way toward workplace happiness, says David Niu, founder of TINYhr. Email a boss or coworker a quick thank-you for taking a project off your hands or bringing in morning bagels. Even better, write one out by hand.

Plus, if you have suggestions for ways your workplace could function better, don’t just complain. Instead, offer specific ideas for improvements. Maybe that means establishing a new rule that bans work emails after 6 p.m. or suggesting the office use a little budget for break-room snacks once a week. "If things bother you, try to be part of the solution,” says Niu.