Whether you’re in the park or on the front lawn, there are simple and delicious ways to plan a celebration without fuss.
Make-Ahead Sandwiches

Take orders the night before so that you can have sandwiches ready to pack and go. For an extra festive touch, skip the plastic wrap and tuck sandwiches in paper treat bags. And don't forget to bring the pickles and chips.


To buy: Red striped treat bags, $6 for 25, etsy.com.

Fruity Pops

Refreshing, without the big ol’ sloppy mess. Watermelon is a real crowd-pleaser, especially when presented in a fun new way: Serve up juicy wedges of the fruit on Popsicle sticks.

Watermelon With a Twist

Stick with your patriotic palette and get a little extra help catching drips: Cupcake liners aren’t just for baking.

To buy: Blue striped cupcake liners, 75 for $4, etsy.com.

Cake With Berries

There's always room for dessert, as casual as your party may be. Garnish a favorite cake with fresh seasonal blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

No time to bake? No problem. Add favorite fruit toppings to a store-bought cake.

