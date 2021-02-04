Passover

Our best dairy-free Passover desserts, Seder meal checklists, planning tips, wine cocktails, and Seder recipes to mark the holiday at home.

How to Host a Meaningful Virtual Passover Seder

Because this night will most definitely be different from all other nights.
Preparing for the Seder Meal Checklist

Use this checklist to keep track of everything from the wine glasses to the prayer books for a seamless Seder.
Savory Matzo Farfel Kigelach Muffins

These simple, savory muffins are made with matzo farfel (crushed matzo) and egg to create a delicious Passover side dish or breakfast. Served warm or at room temperature, they can be eaten as is or with jelly for added sweetness. This recipe makes about 12 muffins, but can easily be doubled or tripled to feed a larger group. Chag sameach!

An Introduction to Passover Traditions

Learn more about this essential Jewish holiday’s traditions, customs, and rituals.
5 Manischewitz Cocktails That Will Make Your Passover Dinner More Meshugenah Than Usual

Manischewitz margarita, anyone? We gave the sweet Passover staple a shot in our bar and discovered it's good for much more than just punchlines.
15 Modern Passover Recipes for Your Family’s Seder

20 Delicious Passover Desserts to End Your Seder on a Sweet Note

6 Passover Sandwiches That Will Make You Forget Bread Ever Existed

How to Make The Perfect Matzo Brei

Roasted Leg of Lamb With Carrots and Honey-Mint Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2

No other main (be it a whole turkey, roast chicken, even prime rib) feels quite as fancy and celebratory as a roasted leg of lamb. This recipe delivers wonderfully tender and juicy slices of lamb, flavored with lemon, garlic, fresh mint and parsley, scallions, and honey. 

Coconut Macaroons

5 Tasty Ways to Top Chocolate-Covered Matzo

Matzo Ball Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
4 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Brisket (But Should)

9 Incredibly Delicious Ways to Use Your Leftover Brisket (Because We All Know It's Better on Day Two)

Red Wine Braised Brisket Is Our Favorite High Holiday Dish—Here's How to Make It

Rating: Unrated
1
