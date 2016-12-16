New Year’s Day Brunch Menu

There’s no better way to celebrate the New Year than with a bright and flavorful brunch enjoyed with friends and family. And don’t worry: we rounded up recipes that will satisfy both the late-night party-goers (greasy potatoes and a cocktail) and the health-focused resolution makers (citrus salad, anyone?). And don't worry about pulling off a big menu so early in the day. You can make almost the entire meal ahead of time, from the French Toast Casserole to the Lemon Poppy Bundt Cake. Or, make your guests do the work: send them this collection and have them pick their contribution. Remember, the holidays are over, so don’t stress too much—it's supposed to be fun! This brunch should feel fresh and totally fuss-free, a way to gather everyone and get excited about the coming year. Feel free to adapt the recipes to your liking. Frittatas are extremely versatile and work well with almost any veggie. Instead of cherry tomatoes, try marinated artichoke hearts or broccoli florets. In place of minced garlic, try roasting whole garlic cloves (skins on!) with the potatoes. They’ll become deliciously sweet in the oven, and can be squeezed out of their skins and smeared onto the potato wedges.