New Year’s Day Brunch Menu
Tomato, Feta, and Dill Frittata
We love a frittata for brunch because it’s great at any temperature—warm from the oven, at room temperature, or even straight from the refrigerator if made ahead of time. This means no stressing the day you’re serving it, which is particularly welcomed the morning after New Year’s Eve. The caramelized cherry tomatoes burst when you bite into them, releasing warm juices as sweet as candy. In fact, we suggest buying an extra pint of tomatoes, and roasting them separately with olive oil and salt and pepper. Trust us—they’ll be a hit.
Get the recipe: Tomato, Feta, and Dill Frittata
French Toast Casserole
French toast is great for a family of four, but it’s not the ideal dish for serving a crowd. Enter this French Toast Casserole, which promises all the custardy goodness of the classic brunch dish, without the hassle of standing over the skillet. The casserole can be assembled ahead of time (it takes less than 20 minutes to put together), then baked off on New Year’s morning. The raisins and walnuts add flavor and crunch, but feel free to omit if you’re serving picky kids. Serve warm, with an additional vessel of warmed maple syrup.
Get the recipe: French Toast Casserole
Garlic-Roasted Potatoes
No brunch spread is complete without a side of potatoes, and these ones are sure to cure any hangovers at the table. For a crispy exterior and creamy interior, make sure each potato feels slick with oil, and season generously with salt and pepper. When arranging the potatoes, be sure not to crowd the pan—if the potato pieces are overlapping, they will steam instead of crisp. Toss them once or twice throughout the roasting time, which will keep them from sticking and ensure every side gets evenly golden brown. As a final touch, sprinkle the potatoes with minced fresh parsley.
Get the recipe: Garlic Roasted Potatoes
Grapefruit, Beet, and Radish Salad
Could this salad be any more gorgeous? The combination of pink grapefruit, golden beets (which don’t bleed like the red ones), and colorful radishes will secure this salad the title of prettiest dish on the table. While globe or French breakfast radishes are beautiful on their own, look for watermelon radishes if you can find them. They’re large and dense, and have a pretty green exterior and a bright pink center. A mandolin is the best tool for slicing the veggies this thin, but a sharp knife will also do the trick. If you’re a fan of citrus, try adding a blood orange as well.
Get the recipe: Grapefruit, Beet, and Radish Salad
Sangrita Cocktail
Whether you’re nursing a hangover or are feeling perfectly perky, it’s always a good idea to have a cocktail on the table. While we’ll never say no to a classic mimosa or Bloody Mary, this Sangrita is a fun new drink to try. If the thought of making a cocktail for a crowd makes you nervous, take heed: this one simply requires juice, Tobasco, and tequila. If you don’t have a cocktail shaker, use a mason jar or an old pasta sauce jar to shake the mixture until combined. Then, pour into tall glasses and serve with a lime wedge.
Get the recipe: Sangrita Cocktail
Lemon Poppy Bundt Cake
While we’re firm believers that every brunch should include dessert, that doesn’t mean you have to serve a platter of fudgy brownies. We prefer this simple bundt cake for its light and tender texture, and the citrus flavor (which comes from lemon zest in the batter and lemon juice in the syrup) adds a zingy tartness. Plus, a bundt pan does the food styling for you—it looks pretty without needing any fussing. If you’re serving the cake after the rest of the meal, pair it with Earl Grey tea. The flavors complement each other perfectly.
Get the recipe: Lemon Poppy Bundt Cake