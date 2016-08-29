8 Tips for Perfectly Crispy Latkes, Every Time

If you’re not short on time, grate your potatoes on the large holes of a box grater instead of prepping them with a food processor. The box grater will yield thinner strands, which make for wispier, crispier latkes. Placing the grater on top of a dish towel (which you’ll use to wring out the potatoes later) also helps cut down on cleanup. As for onions, it’s fine to use the food processor—since grating them is a needlessly tear-jerking experience.