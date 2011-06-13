How To: Make Firecrackers
A simple homemade craft that's exploding with fun.
What You Need
- Empty can
- Hammer
- Nail
- Washer
- String
- Duct tape
- Gleam'n Shreds Metallic Strands, partycelebration.com or your local party store
- Double-sided tape
- Fourth of July printable labels (download PDF here)
Steps
1. Using a hammer and nail, poke a small hole in the top of the can.
2. Tie a washer on one end of a piece of string and thread through the hole. You’ll want the washer to come through on the other end (see picture).
3. Secure metallic strands on a piece of duct tape. (Get How To: Make Pom-Poms.)
More Steps
4. Secure the streamers to the inside of the can with duct tape.
5. Attach the Fourth of July printable labels to the outside of the can with double-sided tape.
