6 Homemade Easter Baskets That Double as Pretty Decorations
Crafts developed by Morgan Levine
Paper Mache Basket
1. Use craft glue and tissue paper to create a bowl form around an inflated balloon, building up several layers. Applying Vaseline to the balloon beforehand allows for easier release once the tissue paper is dry.
2. Use a circle punch to create contrasting colored dots out of construction paper, and apply them to the bowl shape with glue.
3. Create a handle by twisting two strips of tissue paper around each other. Fasten the handle to the bowl shape with glue.
Solo Cup Basket
1. Purchase various colors of plastic cups—each “basket” will use four cups. If you don’t want four separate colors, you could alternate with just two.
2. Cut the edges of each cup into patterns. All should be different heights so that each color shows through. We chose a jagged edge. Save one of the rims.
3. Remove the bottoms from three of the cups. The innermost cup should keep its bottom.
4. Nest the cups together to create a colorful pattern.
5. Create a handle with the rim of a plastic cup and attach it to the edge with hot glue.
Sticker Embellished Paint Can
1. Find an old paint can. Make sure to clean it thoroughly (especially if you plan to fill it with candy!). If you don’t have any around the house, you can purchase new, unused paint cans at a hardware store, like Home Depot.
2. Purchase Easter-themed stickers at your local craft store—we chose a flower theme.
3. Apply stickers to the can.
Recycled Can Basket
1. Wrap a tin can in yarn. You can adhere the yarn to the can using craft glue—we used MagnaTac because it dries almost instantly.
2. Wrap a few strands of contrasting colored yarn towards the top of the can.
3. Create a handle using braided yarn. A thicker braid (using multiple pieces of yarn for each strand) will result in a handle that stands up on its own.
Hardened Twine Basket
1. Cover a glass bowl in Vaseline and turn it upside down.
2. Saturate a long piece of twine in craft glue. Only soak about 12 inches at a time to avoid tangling, and wrap it around the bowl.
3. Allow craft glue to dry—this will help the twine harden around the shape.
4. Once dry, slip the bowl out of the twine (that’s what the Vaseline is for!).
Easter Jar
1. You’ll need to purchase a mason jar, or use an old salsa or other sauce jar that has been thoroughly cleaned. (To remove the sticker, try this trick using a hair dryer.)
2. Cut out grass and flower shapes from sheets of tissue paper.
3. Use Mod Podge to decoupage them onto a glass jar.
Woven Paper Basket
1. Cut four 21-inch long strips of paper in two colors and 11 15-inch long strips in two colors. All strips should be one inch in width.
2. Line up five of the 15-inch strips in alternating colors side by side.
3. Weave a 15-inch strip of paper through those five strips, and continue with an additional four strips in alternating colors. Slide strips of paper so they are all touching and there are no gaps between any of the strips. You should have a 5-by-5 grid of squares in the center of the strips. This is the base of your basket.
4. Fold the ends of the strips up at the edge of the square grid to create sides. Weave the remaining four 21-inch strips of paper through the strips on the side, fastening ends with glue and alternating colors.
6. Fold the one-inch overhang into the basket and fasten with glue.
7. Glue the last 15-inch strip to the basket to create a handle.