1. Cut four 21-inch long strips of paper in two colors and 11 15-inch long strips in two colors. All strips should be one inch in width.



2. Line up five of the 15-inch strips in alternating colors side by side.



3. Weave a 15-inch strip of paper through those five strips, and continue with an additional four strips in alternating colors. Slide strips of paper so they are all touching and there are no gaps between any of the strips. You should have a 5-by-5 grid of squares in the center of the strips. This is the base of your basket.



4. Fold the ends of the strips up at the edge of the square grid to create sides. Weave the remaining four 21-inch strips of paper through the strips on the side, fastening ends with glue and alternating colors.



6. Fold the one-inch overhang into the basket and fasten with glue.



7. Glue the last 15-inch strip to the basket to create a handle.