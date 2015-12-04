7 Festive Finds Every Hanukkah Celebration Needs
Top of the Latke
Go beyond the standard applesauce and sour cream this year. This package has everything you need to set up an artisanal toppings bar for your homemade latkes: fig and olive tapenade, caramelized onion jam, whole grain mustard, olive oil, and apple caramel preserves.
To buy: $62, mouth.com.
Relief Menorah
Simple, clean lines ensure this handmade stoneware menorah suits any dÃ©cor style, but the ripple-like pattern provides enough intrigue to make it feel special. It may skew on the modern side, but you’ll use this investment piece for years to come. Pair it with blue tapered candles.
To buy: $68, jonathanadler.com.
Hanukkah Crackers
A British Christmas custom since the 19th century gets a makeover suitable for Hanukkah. Display a cracker on each place setting at your dinner table to start the holiday meal with a bang. Or, place a bunch in a big bowl on the buffet table. Guests will have fun popping them to see what tiny gifts are inside.
To buy: $16, williams-sonoma.com.
Winter Wonderland Pretzel Twist Platter
Who doesn’t love a delicious sweet and salty combination? These large pretzels are covered in milk, white, and dark chocolate… and some even come covered in sprinkles. Headed to someone else’s house? The pretzels, which arrive prearranged on a platter that’s tied with a ribbon, make the perfect hostess gift.
To buy: $36, redribbonpretzelco.com.
Beaded Cone Trees
If you love to deck your house out with sparkles during the holidays, these beaded trees will sit pretty on a console table or mantel. The handcrafted cones are made of iron, resin, and glass beads, so they’re sturdy enough to use year after year. Buy one or display them as a pair.
To buy: From $30, pier1.com.
Nordic Ware Star of David Bundt Cake Pan
Impress your guests with a beautiful cake shaped like the Star of David. The pan’s center tube ensures the confection bakes evenly, and the nonstick material makes plating quick work. Your family’s favorite cake recipe has never looked so special.
To buy: $37, williams-sonoma.com.
Hanukkah Dog Treats
Don’t forgot the four-legged family member this Hanukkah season. He’ll jump for joy when you give him one of these handmade dog bones. Each treat is made of all-natural ingredients, like whole-wheat flour, oats, eggs, cinnamon, honey, peanut butter, yogurt, and carob, and comes adorned with a festive phrase.
To buy: $7 for a box of three, dogparkpublishing.etsy.com.