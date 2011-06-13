Fourth of July Party Ideas
Put Your Picnic on Wheels
It’s a classic, no-fail concept: Gather your friends, neighbors, and family members (yes, that means the dogs, too!), and take it outside. This party plan works whether you’re heading into town for the annual parade or hitting the front lawn for a low-key picnic in the grass. Once you’ve got the gang on board, prepare to take your party on the go. Load up a wagon and roll it to your destination.
Park It Curbside
Once the kids are outside, it's important to have some activities planned before the pop-a-wheelies begin. Surprise your bunch by whipping out a basket of tricks filled with all sorts of goodies.
Load Up on Party Props
In true Fourth of July spirit, fill a basket or bucket with red, white, and blue trimmings. Visit the 99-cent store or your local party store and load up on all sorts of inexpensive, what-would-you-need-this-for? items. We're talking about paper pinwheels, flag picks, and streamers. Hint: Don’t overlook the decor meant for tables, walls, and ceilings, either. Chances are most of it will look pretty darn sharp on your 8-year-old's two-wheeler.
Accessorize Bike Baskets
The girls will go wild for the chance to add some flair (paper flowers! pinwheels!) to their boring bike baskets. Little accessories will make a big difference when they're cruising through the neighborhood.
Work the Wheels
Bright paper streamers can take tires on an old bike to new colorful heights. All you need is a little tape to get these wheels spinning.
Make Plenty of Noise
Get ready, these festivities can get rowdy. Some firecrackers are meant for the sky; the best ones, however, are made for bikes.
Show Your Spirit
Last, but certainly not least, are the patriotic paper pom-poms. Our homemade versions are suitable for waving or attaching to the handles of bicycles.
