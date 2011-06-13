Fourth of July Party Ideas

By Real Simple
Updated June 25, 2014
There’s something extra special about festivities that happen around the Fourth of July. This season we're dreaming of an outdoor get-together that's simple to pull together at the last-minute. Stars and stripes? Obviously. Red, white, and blue palette? No doubt. Easy, stress-free, and kid-friendly? You betcha! Party ideas and styling by One Charming Party.
Put Your Picnic on Wheels

It’s a classic, no-fail concept: Gather your friends, neighbors, and family members (yes, that means the dogs, too!), and take it outside. This party plan works whether you’re heading into town for the annual parade or hitting the front lawn for a low-key picnic in the grass. Once you’ve got the gang on board, prepare to take your party on the go. Load up a wagon and roll it to your destination.

Not sure what to pack for your feast on wheels? See our Fourth of July Picnic Menu.

Park It Curbside

Once the kids are outside, it's important to have some activities planned before the pop-a-wheelies begin. Surprise your bunch by whipping out a basket of tricks filled with all sorts of goodies.

Load Up on Party Props

In true Fourth of July spirit, fill a basket or bucket with red, white, and blue trimmings. Visit the 99-cent store or your local party store and load up on all sorts of inexpensive, what-would-you-need-this-for? items. We're talking about paper pinwheels, flag picks, and streamers. Hint: Don’t overlook the decor meant for tables, walls, and ceilings, either. Chances are most of it will look pretty darn sharp on your 8-year-old's two-wheeler.

Accessorize Bike Baskets

The girls will go wild for the chance to add some flair (paper flowers! pinwheels!) to their boring bike baskets. Little accessories will make a big difference when they're cruising through the neighborhood.

Work the Wheels

Bright paper streamers can take tires on an old bike to new colorful heights. All you need is a little tape to get these wheels spinning.

Make Plenty of Noise

Get ready, these festivities can get rowdy. Some firecrackers are meant for the sky; the best ones, however, are made for bikes.

Get How To: Make Firecrackers.

Show Your Spirit

Last, but certainly not least, are the patriotic paper pom-poms. Our homemade versions are suitable for waving or attaching to the handles of bicycles.

Want to make your own sparkly wands? Get How To: Make Pom-Poms.

