8 Festive Hanukkah Recipes
Brisket With Pomegranate Juice
The acidity of the pomegranate juice is a perfect foil for the richness of the beef.
Get the recipe for Brisket with Pomegranate Juice.
Simple Roast Chicken
Because the onion and potatoes cook in the same pan as the chicken, there’s very little post-dinner cleanup.
Get the recipe for Simple Roast Chicken.
Latkes
These essential Hanukkah treats have an unusual—and healthy—twist which makes cooking them a breeze: They’re baked, not fried.
Get the recipe for Latkes.
BrandadePotato Latkes
This recipe is a modern interpretation of a traditional salt-cod-and-potato brandade. When the cod is mixed with mashed potatoes and fried, the result yields a sort of latke that can be served as an appetizer, a side dish, or a main course.
Get the recipe for Brandade Potato Latkes.
Matzoh Balls
The key to making fluffy, light matzoh balls is to pack them loosely; you want them to float when they cook. Matzoh balls almost double in size when they cook, so be sure not to make yours too big.
Get the recipe for Matzoh Balls.
Raspberry Ponchik
Polish ponchik are fried doughnuts stuffed with jelly. This quick and easy recipe allows anyone to celebrate Hanukkah with homemade jelly doughnuts.
Get the recipe for Raspberry Ponchik.
Rugelach
These cookies may look complicated, but they’re a cinch to make. The secret? Starting with refrigerated pie crusts.
Get the recipe for Rugelach.
Mandel Bread
Sometimes called mondel bread, or Mandelbrot, this cookie is very much like Italian biscotti. It is baked twice to make it very crunchy.
Get the recipe for Mandel Bread.