8 Festive Hanukkah Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2016
James Peterson © 2010
Celebrate the holiday with both traditional and modern Jewish recipes.
Brisket With Pomegranate Juice

James Peterson © 2010

The acidity of the pomegranate juice is a perfect foil for the richness of the beef.

Get the recipe for Brisket with Pomegranate Juice.

Simple Roast Chicken

Jim Franco

Because the onion and potatoes cook in the same pan as the chicken, there’s very little post-dinner cleanup.

Get the recipe for Simple Roast Chicken.

Latkes

Dasha Wright Ewing

These essential Hanukkah treats have an unusual—and healthy—twist which makes cooking them a breeze: They’re baked, not fried.

Get the recipe for Latkes.

BrandadePotato Latkes

Quiches, Kugels, and Couscous: My Search for Jewish Cooking in France

This recipe is a modern interpretation of a traditional salt-cod-and-potato brandade. When the cod is mixed with mashed potatoes and fried, the result yields a sort of latke that can be served as an appetizer, a side dish, or a main course.

Get the recipe for Brandade Potato Latkes.

Matzoh Balls

Jewish Holidays Cookbook

The key to making fluffy, light matzoh balls is to pack them loosely; you want them to float when they cook. Matzoh balls almost double in size when they cook, so be sure not to make yours too big.

Get the recipe for Matzoh Balls.

Raspberry Ponchik

Jewish Holidays Cookbook

Polish ponchik are fried doughnuts stuffed with jelly. This quick and easy recipe allows anyone to celebrate Hanukkah with homemade jelly doughnuts.

Get the recipe for Raspberry Ponchik.

Rugelach

Maura McEvoy

These cookies may look complicated, but they’re a cinch to make. The secret? Starting with refrigerated pie crusts.

Get the recipe for Rugelach.

Mandel Bread

Jewish Holidays Cookbook

Sometimes called mondel bread, or Mandelbrot, this cookie is very much like Italian biscotti. It is baked twice to make it very crunchy.

Get the recipe for Mandel Bread.

