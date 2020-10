Looking for New Year's Eve decorations that really shine? Just shop Etsy's selection of one-of-a-kind, handmade party decorations. With personalized decorations or hand-crafted signs at your big New Year's Eve bash, you can be sure that your party will stand out. Grab some tinsel garland and hanging pinwheels to make the space sparkle, and don't forget to order enough to create an Instagram-worthy photo backdrop so you can remember the event on social media for months to come. Drink stirrers and personalized champagne flutes will help make holiday drinks feel extra-festive—and pair the celebratory cocktails with these delicious New Year's Eve appetizers . Then, stock up on confetti tossers or noisemakers for the big moment when the ball drops. When your entire home is filled with festive New Year's Eve decorations, celebratory cocktails, and irresistible appetizers, the time spent waiting for the clock to strike midnight will go by in a flash.