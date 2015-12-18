7 Gorgeous New Year’s Eve Decorations From Etsy, All Under $30
What’s a party without a photobooth? Set one up in the corner with a cool backdrop, a camera or iPad (or have guests take pictures with their own phones), and a tripod. Don’t forget the fun props—this package has all you need to make some picture-perfect memories.
To buy: $25, puresimplethings.etsy.com.
Pop the Bubbly Garland
Put this playful sign near the bar so guests know exactly where to go for another glass of champagne. The glitter cardstock garland is approximately 10 feet long and you can adjust the spacing of the letters so it fits in even the smallest corner. Choose from gold, silver, black, and raspberry pink.
To buy: $21, littleretreats.etsy.com.
Countdown Clock Balloons
A set of on-theme New Year's Eve balloons will have everyone watching the clock in anticipation.
To buy: $29, BanziBalloons.etsy.com.
Tinsel Drink Stirrers
Add a touch of sparkle to each glass of champagne or New Year's Eve cocktail with these metallic tinsel drink stirrers. A glass of bubbly has never looked more beautiful.
To buy: $6, BelowBlink.etsy.com.
Customized Champagne Flutes
Want to add a customized message to your champagne flutes? Pick from two glassware options—either shatterproof or glass with glitter—adorned with your own personalized New Year's Eve message.
To buy: From $7, ASparklyChicBoutique.etsy.com.
Silver and Gold Mylar Garland
If you're hosting a grownups-only New Year's Eve soiree, opt for elegant metallic decor, like this silver-and-gold mylar garland. To create a simple photo backdrop, order several garlands to drape in rows along one wall.
To buy: $20, 16tassels.etsy.com.
Black and Gold Pinwheels
If you want the most bling for your buck, order this set of black and gold wall-hanging pinwheels. They'll instantly set the scene, and double as a festive backdrop for photos ops.
To buy: $20, InspiredByAlma.etsy.com.