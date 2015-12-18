7 Gorgeous New Year’s Eve Decorations From Etsy, All Under $30

By Sarah Yang
Updated December 17, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
inspiredbyalma/etsy
Looking for New Year's Eve decorations that really shine? Just shop Etsy's selection of one-of-a-kind, handmade party decorations. With personalized decorations or hand-crafted signs at your big New Year's Eve bash, you can be sure that your party will stand out. Grab some tinsel garland and hanging pinwheels to make the space sparkle, and don't forget to order enough to create an Instagram-worthy photo backdrop so you can remember the event on social media for months to come. Drink stirrers and personalized champagne flutes will help make holiday drinks feel extra-festive—and pair the celebratory cocktails with these delicious New Year's Eve appetizers. Then, stock up on confetti tossers or noisemakers for the big moment when the ball drops. When your entire home is filled with festive New Year's Eve decorations, celebratory cocktails, and irresistible appetizers, the time spent waiting for the clock to strike midnight will go by in a flash. 
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

puresimplethings.etsy.com

What’s a party without a photobooth? Set one up in the corner with a cool backdrop, a camera or iPad (or have guests take pictures with their own phones), and a tripod. Don’t forget the fun props—this package has all you need to make some picture-perfect memories.

To buy: $25, puresimplethings.etsy.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Pop the Bubbly Garland

littleretreats.etsy.com

Put this playful sign near the bar so guests know exactly where to go for another glass of champagne. The glitter cardstock garland is approximately 10 feet long and you can adjust the spacing of the letters so it fits in even the smallest corner. Choose from gold, silver, black, and raspberry pink.

To buy: $21, littleretreats.etsy.com.

3 of 7

Countdown Clock Balloons

BanziBalloon.etsy.com

A set of on-theme New Year's Eve balloons will have everyone watching the clock in anticipation. 

To buy: $29, BanziBalloons.etsy.com

Advertisement

4 of 7

Tinsel Drink Stirrers

BelowBlink.etsy.com

Add a touch of sparkle to each glass of champagne or New Year's Eve cocktail with these metallic tinsel drink stirrers. A glass of bubbly has never looked more beautiful. 

To buy: $6, BelowBlink.etsy.com

5 of 7

Customized Champagne Flutes

ASparklyChicBoutique.etsy.com

Want to add a customized message to your champagne flutes? Pick from two glassware options—either shatterproof or glass with glitter—adorned with your own personalized New Year's Eve message. 

To buy: From $7, ASparklyChicBoutique.etsy.com

6 of 7

Silver and Gold Mylar Garland

16tassels.etsy.com

If you're hosting a grownups-only New Year's Eve soiree, opt for elegant metallic decor, like this silver-and-gold mylar garland. To create a simple photo backdrop, order several garlands to drape in rows along one wall. 

To buy: $20, 16tassels.etsy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Black and Gold Pinwheels

InspiredByAlma.etsy.com

If you want the most bling for your buck, order this set of black and gold wall-hanging pinwheels. They'll instantly set the scene, and double as a festive backdrop for photos ops. 

To buy: $20, InspiredByAlma.etsy.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Yang