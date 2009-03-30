6 Indulgent Easter Treats

By Heath Goldman
Get a jump on the Easter Bunny with these delicious goodies.
Coco Délice Peanut Butter Filled Bunnies

This trio of rich chocolate critters is as adorable as it is delicious. An ideal gift for all ages—yourself included.

To buy: $14.50 for a box of 3, at cocodelice.com.

'TCHO "Easter Bunny" Assorted Dark Bars Sampler Gift Box'

Chocolate and design aficionados will both melt for this pocket-sized box of brightly wrapped squares from Ecuador, Madagascar, Peru, and Ghana.

To buy: $8.95 for a box of 8, at tcho.com.

Blumchen Mini Panorama Sugar Egg Candies

Candied bunnies and chicks fill these old-fashioned confections, which will delight nostalgic parents and kids alike.

To buy: $17.95 for six 1-ounce eggs, at blumchen.com.

Mouth’s The Hop Hop – Indie Easter Basket

The Easter basket grows up with this canvas tote of eight beautiful artisan goodies—including raspberry marshmallows, blueberry maple cookies, and honey nectar candies.

To buy: $56 for one collection, at mouth.com. Discount Code: REALSIMPLE20

Williams-Sonoma Marshmallow Robin Eggs

These bright blue morsels contain a sweet surprise: milk chocolate surrounding gooey marshmallow. Eggsellent for sprinkling around Easter baskets.

To buy: $12.95 for one 10-ounce bag, at williams-sonoma.com.

Twix Brand Centerpiece Egg

The classic candy bar takes on the shape of a giant egg. What’s not to like?

To buy: $4 for one 5-ounce egg, at grocery stores.

