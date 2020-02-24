20 Funny and Meaningful Easter Quotes, Captions, and Messages

By Real Simple Editors
February 25, 2020
Easter may not fall on the same date every year—Easter Sunday is April 12 in 2020—but even more challenging than remembering when Easter is or figuring out what to put in an adult Easter basket may be thinking of ways to wish others a happy Easter. Every family celebrates Easter differently, so there’s no one-size-fits-all quote or message to share or post.

For some, Easter is a religious holiday; for others, it’s a time for Easter Egg coloring and Easter games. Still more see Easter as a springtime holiday and celebrate the coming of a warmer, greener season. Fortunately, for every way of celebrating Easter, there’s an Easter quote, Easter message, or Easter caption to capture and share the desired sentiment.

Like love quotes, there’s an Easter quote for everyone—the trick is to figure out what kind of message you want to send. If you want to wish someone a happy Easter morning, there are funny Easter messages for that. If you want an Easter caption for Instagram or another social media, there are quotes and sayings perfect for posting, and if you want to celebrate the flowers and spring that come with the holiday, there are Easter quotes for that, too.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Easter quotes, messages, and captions for your preferred use: Whatever you want to say this Easter Sunday, we have the words to help you say it.

Easter quotes

Easter is all about fresh starts. If you don’t want to send a religious quote, spring quotes are the best way to spread the sentiments of Easter: Read on for Easter quotes about flowers, spring, gardens, and Easter baskets for the just-right message to send this Easter season.

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.”

– Evan Esar

“I must have flowers, always and always.”

– Claude Monet
“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

– Hal Borland

“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.”

– Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine to the mind.”

– Luther Burbank
“In joy or sadness flowers are our constant friends.”

– Okakura Kakuzō

“A flower blossoms for its own joy.”

– Oscar Wilde

“Nothing is so beautiful as Spring.”

– Gerard Manley Hopkins
“Earth laughs in flowers.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

– Audrey Hepburn

Easter captions and messages

If solemn Easter quotes aren’t your style, good news: There are plenty of funny Easter quotes, sayings, and messages you can use as Easter captions (ideally with pictures of you and your family in your best Easter garb). Whether you want a happy Easter message to send your best friend or you need something cute to include with your Easter centerpiece, one of these funny Easter quotes is sure to do the trick.

Hoppy Easter!

Everybunny needs somebunny sometimes.

Keep calm and carrot on.

I just need somebunny to love.

Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way

Have an eggs-cellent Easter

Easter blessings

Bunny kisses and Easter wishes

Follow the bunny—he has the chocolate.

Somebunny loves you

