20 Funny and Meaningful Easter Quotes, Captions, and Messages

Easter may not fall on the same date every year—Easter Sunday is April 12 in 2020—but even more challenging than remembering when Easter is or figuring out what to put in an adult Easter basket may be thinking of ways to wish others a happy Easter. Every family celebrates Easter differently, so there’s no one-size-fits-all quote or message to share or post.

For some, Easter is a religious holiday; for others, it’s a time for Easter Egg coloring and Easter games. Still more see Easter as a springtime holiday and celebrate the coming of a warmer, greener season. Fortunately, for every way of celebrating Easter, there’s an Easter quote, Easter message, or Easter caption to capture and share the desired sentiment.

Like love quotes, there’s an Easter quote for everyone—the trick is to figure out what kind of message you want to send. If you want to wish someone a happy Easter morning, there are funny Easter messages for that. If you want an Easter caption for Instagram or another social media, there are quotes and sayings perfect for posting, and if you want to celebrate the flowers and spring that come with the holiday, there are Easter quotes for that, too.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Easter quotes, messages, and captions for your preferred use: Whatever you want to say this Easter Sunday, we have the words to help you say it.