Easter Games for the Whole Family

Easter egg hunts are a classic, but these eight alternative Easter games take the holiday up a notch.

By Lindsey Murray
April 11, 2017
1
Golden Egg “Hot Potato”

Put an Easter twist on a play-anywhere favorite, suggests Joy Cho, founder of Oh Joy!, by passing around a golden egg. The person who starts chooses a song to sing while the egg is being passed around. Once the song is over, the person holding the golden egg has to do a silly dance. “That way, no one is ‘out’ and everyone gets to laugh and play through the entire game,” says Cho.

2
Easter Egg Toss

Perfect for the energetic bunch, this game gets everyone moving. Divide into pairs and stand an equal distance apart. Each pair receives a raw egg, which is then tossed from one player to the next. Each time the egg is successfully caught, both players take a step backwards. “If the egg is dropped but not broken, consider yourself lucky,” says Michelle Bachman, co-owner of Little Miss Party Planner. If the pair breaks the egg, they are out of the game. The last pair standing is the winner!

3
Bunny Hop

Have the kids decorate plain white pillowcases with their favorite Easter décor. Once finished, line them up with their feet in the cases for a hopping race to the finish line.

4
Guess the Candy Eggs

Similar to the guessing game with jellybeans, fill a large glass container with candy eggs and have guest estimate how many are inside. The closest number (without going over) wins a prize!

5
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Instead of hunting in the yard for the plastic eggs, set up clues that encourage kids to find the eggs in a specific order. Each time an egg is uncovered, a message inside will lead to the next one. Make the final "egg" a prize like a small toy or candy.

6
Pin the Bunny Tail

Make this Easter spin on a birthday party classic customizable by enlarging a photo of your child or another family member, suggests Jacqueline Kazas, co-owner of Beijos Events. Then have guests take a shot at pinning the tail (you can use cotton balls or make your own print outs) on the right spot.

7
Chocolate Bunny Bowling

Make your own pins out of store-bought chocolate bunnies, suggest Len Saunders, exercise physiologist and author of the new book Buddy and Bea. Line them up and roll a tennis ball to see who can knock down the most. At the end, each child can take home a chocolate bunny as his or her prize.

8
Easter Egg Basketball

Fill plastic eggs with candy or coins and set them up 10 feet away from an Easter-themed shoebox or basket, which will act at the basketball net. Have each child underhand toss the end to try to get it in the “net.” If they get it in, they get to keep what’s inside the egg.

