Easter Games for the Whole Family

Perfect for the energetic bunch, this game gets everyone moving. Divide into pairs and stand an equal distance apart. Each pair receives a raw egg, which is then tossed from one player to the next. Each time the egg is successfully caught, both players take a step backwards. “If the egg is dropped but not broken, consider yourself lucky,” says Michelle Bachman, co-owner of Little Miss Party Planner. If the pair breaks the egg, they are out of the game. The last pair standing is the winner!