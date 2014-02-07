No-Dye Easter Egg Decorating Ideas

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated March 27, 2015
Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey
‘Tis the season for hard-boiling, hosting parties, and decorating eggs. This spring consider skipping the messy projects (no more spills and splashes) for an activity that the kids can actually do at their own pace.
Personalize With Letters

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

If you frequent the craft or office supply store, then your decorating is halfway done. Once you’ve hard-boiled the eggs, let little fingers spell out their names, pop on initials, or create favorite phrases.

Decorate With Stickers

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Does your daughter love butterflies? Does your son prefer birds? After you’ve hard-boiled the eggs, let the kids go crazy sticking favorite creatures (butterflies, bees, birds) or symbols (who doesn’t love hearts?) on their bunch.

Make Mustache Men

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Bring some humor to the decorating table. These little men will have the kids in stitches and can even double as Easter Sunday table dÃ©cor.

What You Need
Hard-boiled eggs
Adhesive googly eyes
Colorful mustache stickers
Construction paper
Scissors
Glue dots

Stick eyes and ‘staches on the eggs. Create a round paper stand to keep your little version of Humpty Dumpty from, well, having a great fall.

Embellish With Tape

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

The very on-trend and easy to use washi tape, is stepping onto the springtime scene just in time for decorating eggs. After you’ve hard-boiled your dozen, let the kids add some colorful designs. When it comes to the palette, let the kids mix and match. We're crazy about neon for an extra bit of punch.

