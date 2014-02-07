No-Dye Easter Egg Decorating Ideas
Personalize With Letters
If you frequent the craft or office supply store, then your decorating is halfway done. Once you’ve hard-boiled the eggs, let little fingers spell out their names, pop on initials, or create favorite phrases.
Decorate With Stickers
Does your daughter love butterflies? Does your son prefer birds? After you’ve hard-boiled the eggs, let the kids go crazy sticking favorite creatures (butterflies, bees, birds) or symbols (who doesn’t love hearts?) on their bunch.
Make Mustache Men
Bring some humor to the decorating table. These little men will have the kids in stitches and can even double as Easter Sunday table dÃ©cor.
What You Need
Hard-boiled eggs
Adhesive googly eyes
Colorful mustache stickers
Construction paper
Scissors
Glue dots
Stick eyes and ‘staches on the eggs. Create a round paper stand to keep your little version of Humpty Dumpty from, well, having a great fall.
Embellish With Tape
The very on-trend and easy to use washi tape, is stepping onto the springtime scene just in time for decorating eggs. After you’ve hard-boiled your dozen, let the kids add some colorful designs. When it comes to the palette, let the kids mix and match. We're crazy about neon for an extra bit of punch.