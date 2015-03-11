For the chick:

1. Draw eyes, nose and whiskers onto the egg using a fine Sharpie.

2. Cut out paper bunny ears. Attach each ear with craft glue.

3. For the nest, cut a portion of a toilet paper tube in a spiral strip.

4. Paint the tube yellow. Manipulate the spiral into a tangled nest shape.



For the bunny:

1. Draw eyes onto the egg using a fine Sharpie.

2. Cut out paper wings and beak, and attach with craft glue.

3. Cut a segment of paper towel tube roll and cut one edge in a jagged shape to mimic grass.

4. Paint the tube green. If it's too wide for the egg, cut a slit and tape the tube shut at a smaller diameter.