Easter Decorating Ideas to Impress Your Guests
Happy Easter Banner
Set the scene with a fun banner, like this one with pastel lettering. Hang it on a mantel, or on the wall above the buffet table so guests can take a look when they’re serving themselves brunch.
To buy: $30; nordstrom.com.
Bunny Silhouette Doormat
Make a good first impression with any visitors and keep your floors pristine at the same time. The colorful floral pattern is accented with a whimsical bunny silhouette. You can use this indoors, too. Just shake to clean.
To buy: $16; pier1.com.
Mini Bunny Pinata Set
Hang these from the ceiling or in a doorway to wish guests a “hoppy” Easter. Or, put these on display on your mantel, console table, or dessert station during your Easter brunch. They also make fun party favors for little ones, too.
To buy: $12; anthropologie.com.
Floral Platter
Bring the garden to your table with this colorful floral platter. The dishwasher-safe piece is pretty versatile—serve appetizers, sides, and even dessert on it.
To buy: $20 (originally $25); surlatable.com.
Ceramic Easter Bunnies
Place these white ceramic bunnies on your dining table or mantel for a cute and whimsical touch. Choose from large or small sizes, or why not get both?
To buy: $10-20; crateandbarrel.com.
Floral Wreath
Greet guests before they even walk through the front door with a cheerful wreath, like this bright floral wire design. At just $5, this one is a major steal.
To buy: $5; target.com.
White and Aqua Flower Border Napkins
Complete your place settings with these sweet napkins. With blooms lining the border, you can use these all spring long.
To buy: $12; worldmarket.com.