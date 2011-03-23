Easter Decorating Ideas to Impress Your Guests

By Sarah Yang
Updated March 15, 2018
pier1.com
Welcome spring with a touch of seasonal flair. Before you have friends and family over for brunch or dinner, make sure your space is decked out to welcome the most cheerful season of the year. These Easter decorating ideas will transform your house for spring—plus, these items are all affordable (under $30!).
Happy Easter Banner

nordstrom.com

Set the scene with a fun banner, like this one with pastel lettering. Hang it on a mantel, or on the wall above the buffet table so guests can take a look when they’re serving themselves brunch.

To buy: $30; nordstrom.com.

Bunny Silhouette Doormat

pier1.com

Make a good first impression with any visitors and keep your floors pristine at the same time. The colorful floral pattern is accented with a whimsical bunny silhouette. You can use this indoors, too. Just shake to clean.

To buy: $16; pier1.com.

Mini Bunny Pinata Set

anthropologie.com

Hang these from the ceiling or in a doorway to wish guests a “hoppy” Easter. Or, put these on display on your mantel, console table, or dessert station during your Easter brunch. They also make fun party favors for little ones, too.

To buy: $12; anthropologie.com.

Floral Platter

surlatable.com

Bring the garden to your table with this colorful floral platter. The dishwasher-safe piece is pretty versatile—serve appetizers, sides, and even dessert on it.

To buy: $20 (originally $25); surlatable.com.

Ceramic Easter Bunnies

crateandbarrel.com

Place these white ceramic bunnies on your dining table or mantel for a cute and whimsical touch. Choose from large or small sizes, or why not get both?

To buy: $10-20; crateandbarrel.com.

Floral Wreath

target.com

Greet guests before they even walk through the front door with a cheerful wreath, like this bright floral wire design. At just $5, this one is a major steal.

To buy: $5; target.com.

White and Aqua Flower Border Napkins

worldmarket.com

Complete your place settings with these sweet napkins. With blooms lining the border, you can use these all spring long.

To buy: $12; worldmarket.com.

