12 Creative Easter Baskets and Bags

By Erin Henry
Updated August 29, 2014
lillianvernon.com
If you’re not reusing last year's wicker basket, then give one of these fun carriers a fill.
Plush Easter Bunny With Basket

lillianvernon.com

Let this plump little cottontail watch over your child’s Easter basket. Personalize the bunny’s left ear with up to 12 characters at no additional cost.

To buy: $30, lillianvernon.com.

Williams-Sonoma Easter Basket

williams-sonoma.com

Choose from three options to find a classic Easter basket in just the right size.

To buy: from $25 (not including personalization), williams-sonoma.com.

Naturally Neat Jute Bin

landofnod.com

Put this precious bin to work storing toys or trinkets when its Easter duties are done.

To buy: $40, landofnod.com.

Dancing Dots Canvas Basket

anthropologie.com

Teens and tweens will still want in on the fun if their treats are delivered in grown-up canvas carriers.

To buy: from $32, anthropologie.com.

Pink Watering Can Felt Easter Basket

worldmarket.com

This unexpected option can double as a prop in your child’s dress-up wardrobe.

To buy: $7, worldmarket.com.

Folding Handle Easter Basket

centurynovelty.com

Multicolored bamboo baskets have been making the rounds for years, but the folding handle is an update that deserves a shout-out.

To buy: $3, centurynovelty.com.

Mini Easter Popcorn Boxes

orientaltrading.com

Think outside of the basket and fill up seasonal popcorn boxes with springtime goodies.

To buy: $4 for 12, orientaltrading.com.

Easter Metal Treat Pail

personalcreations.com

Sturdy tin pails will come in handy when the kids are ready for the egg hunt. Choose between two designs and add your child’s name to complete the look.

To buy: $17, personalcreations.com.

Easter Eggs Tote Bag

society6.com

A punchy Easter egg-inspired print allows this tote to stand in for a traditional Easter basket.

To buy: $22, society6.com.

Dark Brown Basket With Handle

worldmarket.com

Classic, timeless, and affordable: You can’t go wrong with this little number.

To buy: $6, worldmarket.com.

Chevron Pails

orientaltrading.com

Outfit all of your contestants with one of these budget-friendly pails before the egg hunt kicks off.

To buy: $14 for 12 pails, orientaltrading.com.

Felt Easter Bag

lillianvernon.com

A dressed-to-impress baby chick is stitched onto a soft felt tote for on-the-go Easter cheer. Customize the bag with up to 14 letters at no additional cost.

To buy: $10, lillianvernon.com.

