12 Creative Easter Baskets and Bags
Plush Easter Bunny With Basket
Let this plump little cottontail watch over your child’s Easter basket. Personalize the bunny’s left ear with up to 12 characters at no additional cost.
To buy: $30, lillianvernon.com.
Williams-Sonoma Easter Basket
Choose from three options to find a classic Easter basket in just the right size.
To buy: from $25 (not including personalization), williams-sonoma.com.
Naturally Neat Jute Bin
Put this precious bin to work storing toys or trinkets when its Easter duties are done.
To buy: $40, landofnod.com.
Dancing Dots Canvas Basket
Teens and tweens will still want in on the fun if their treats are delivered in grown-up canvas carriers.
To buy: from $32, anthropologie.com.
Pink Watering Can Felt Easter Basket
This unexpected option can double as a prop in your child’s dress-up wardrobe.
To buy: $7, worldmarket.com.
Folding Handle Easter Basket
Multicolored bamboo baskets have been making the rounds for years, but the folding handle is an update that deserves a shout-out.
To buy: $3, centurynovelty.com.
Mini Easter Popcorn Boxes
Think outside of the basket and fill up seasonal popcorn boxes with springtime goodies.
To buy: $4 for 12, orientaltrading.com.
Easter Metal Treat Pail
Sturdy tin pails will come in handy when the kids are ready for the egg hunt. Choose between two designs and add your child’s name to complete the look.
To buy: $17, personalcreations.com.
Easter Eggs Tote Bag
A punchy Easter egg-inspired print allows this tote to stand in for a traditional Easter basket.
To buy: $22, society6.com.
Dark Brown Basket With Handle
Classic, timeless, and affordable: You can’t go wrong with this little number.
To buy: $6, worldmarket.com.
Chevron Pails
Outfit all of your contestants with one of these budget-friendly pails before the egg hunt kicks off.
To buy: $14 for 12 pails, orientaltrading.com.
Felt Easter Bag
A dressed-to-impress baby chick is stitched onto a soft felt tote for on-the-go Easter cheer. Customize the bag with up to 14 letters at no additional cost.
To buy: $10, lillianvernon.com.