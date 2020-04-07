Don’t Let Egg Shortages and Quarantine Ruin Your Easter Fun This Year—Here’s How You Can Still Celebrate

Easter might look a little different this year. Sure, it still falls on Sunday, April 12, as scheduled, but with physical or social distancing recommendations in place past Easter Sunday, family Easter games and Easter dinner (not to mention your Easter church service, if you typically attend) won’t look the same as they have in years past.

The holiday’s roots remain the same, but many classic Easter activities—including Easter egg coloring—are likely to be affected by supplies at your area stores, the space constraints of your home, and the crafting supplies you have on hand from last year. According to a new survey from personal finance site WalletHub, Easter spending is down, and 70 percent of people in the U.S. celebrating Easter this year plan to do so at home; last year, only 25 percent stayed home.

This may not be the year of new Easter outfits for the whole family or your most creative Easter egg designs yet, but you can still celebrate: Here are six ideas for celebrating Easter at home this year. Sure, it may not be what you’re used to, but you and your family will be all the safer for it.