Discounts & Deals: New Year’s Eve Delights
David Meister Cocktail Dress
Shoulder up to the bar in this stretch-taffeta number in on-trend emerald.
RS reader price: $356, davidmeister.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
*These discounts will be available from November 1, 2010, to December 31, 2010, or while supplies last.
Vosges Haut Chocolat Krug Champagne Truffles
The forecast calls for a light dusting of cocoa powder on bubbly-infused dark-chocolate bites.
RS reader price: $42.40, vosgeschocolate.com. Enter the code C2012RS20 at checkout.
Diamond Geezer Nail Polish by Butter London
The formaldehyde-free metallic finish makes fingers look glam—even when holding a cocktail wiener.
RS reader price: $11.20, butterlondon.com. Enter the code RS1210 at checkout.
Champagne Saucers by LSA International
This elegant mouth-blown stemware is worthy of your best sparkling wine.
RS reader price: $77.60, lekkerhome.com. Enter the code SIMPLEHOLIDAY2010 at checkout.