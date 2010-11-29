Discounts & Deals: New Year’s Eve Delights

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Leave the cheapie noisemakers to the revelers in Times Square and instead usher in 2011 with these luxurious party picks, all hand selected by Real Simple editors.
David Meister Cocktail Dress

Shoulder up to the bar in this stretch-taffeta number in on-trend emerald.

RS reader price: $356, davidmeister.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.

*These discounts will be available from November 1, 2010, to December 31, 2010, or while supplies last.

Vosges Haut Chocolat Krug Champagne Truffles

The forecast calls for a light dusting of cocoa powder on bubbly-infused dark-chocolate bites.

RS reader price: $42.40, vosgeschocolate.com. Enter the code C2012RS20 at checkout.

Diamond Geezer Nail Polish by Butter London

The formaldehyde-free metallic finish makes fingers look glam—even when holding a cocktail wiener.

RS reader price: $11.20, butterlondon.com. Enter the code RS1210 at checkout.

Champagne Saucers by LSA International

This elegant mouth-blown stemware is worthy of your best sparkling wine.

RS reader price: $77.60, lekkerhome.com. Enter the code SIMPLEHOLIDAY2010 at checkout.

