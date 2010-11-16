Menorahs for Every Style
Tree of Life Menorah
The tree of life symbolizes love, hope, and renewal—common themes in the celebration of Hanukkah. And since it resembles the menorah itself, it’s not surprising that it has become a common motif for the holiday piece. We like designer Michael Aram’s rendition, as it's uniquely inspired by nature. Its nickel-plated and stainless steel composition is as sturdy as it is elegant, making it a perfect piece to add to your holiday mantelpiece. It also makes a great gift for a young couple celebrating their first holiday together. The hand-sculpted holder measures 11¾ inches high and 11.5 inches wide.
To buy: $160, amazon.com.
Tree Menorah
The olive tree is an important symbol during the celebration of Hanukkah, symbolizing peace. Though the olive tree motif is less commonplace than the tree of life, it remains a great option for those looking for a unique and symbolic menorah to celebrate the season of light. This piece, designed by Kendall Lecompte, replicates the branches of an olive tree in an ultra-sleek form. Standing at 8½ inches high and extending 26 inches wide, we think this hand-forged piece makes a perfect addition to your dinner table.
To buy: $208, madmuseum.com.
Olive Branch Menorah
If you want to play with the olive tree motif, but prefer something that will take up less space, try this two-toned piece from Michael Aram. It’s made of black and silver nickel plate and stainless steel, and sits gracefully on its thin branch, rather than standing upright like other conventional menorahs. Leaves bud from the branches, giving way to olive fruits where candles are to be placed. Looking for an elegant option for a small-space city apartment? This one measures only 12¾ inches long and 7 inches wide, making it the perfect, striking choice for those pressed for space.
To buy: $275, macys.com.
Flexus Menorah
This stylish menorah, designed over 20 years ago by father and daughter team Herbert and Jeanne Atkin, stands the test of time. It's a great option if you’re looking for a piece that is versatile and can be used well beyond the holiday season. Push the pieces together and the fine glass holders become a Hanukkah menorah. During the rest of the year, you can use them individually as holders for tapered candles. With nine to play with, you can even disperse them in different rooms of your home—just make sure you remember where you put them come the holiday season.
To buy: $125, momastore.org.
Dachshund Menorah
Maybe you’re the type of person who loves whimsical home accessories—or maybe your kids want something more fun than the standard menorah design. Why not try this charming piece designed by Jonathan Adler? Created in the shape of man’s best friend, the precious pup will be fun to pull out among the traditional holiday decorations year after year. It’s handcrafted using high-fired stoneware and coated with a matte white glaze for a quirky, yet classic vibe. It measures 6.75 inches high by 10 inches long—perfect for your coffee table or your child’s nightstand.
To buy: $120, jonathanadler.com.
Hanukkah Marble Menorah
We love marble for its tough, yet timeless glamour. The material has made a comeback this season as a popular finish for modern home accents, so it’s no surprise it’s also made its way into menorah-form. We like this pick from William-Sonoma as it’s classic enough, yet still on-trend. It’s also a unique piece: Each menorah is both formed and finished by hand, so the gray veining and shading varies from piece to piece. We think this nine-branch candelabrum is sophisticated enough to stick around all year long—don’t be surprised when you pop tapers in some of the holders come January (and February… and March). It measures measures 2.75 inches high by 12.5 inches wide.
To buy: $80, williams-sonoma.com.
Contemporary Chrome-Plated Hammered Menorah
Perhaps you’d like to take a more minimalist approach this Hanukkah? Try this hammered chrome-plated menorah—we promise it won’t compete with your carefully selected dÃ©cor and the clean lines of your living room. It’s textured metal and highly polished finish will, however, add a dose of refined, tasteful luxury—not opulence—as it sits atop your mantle (or among your favorite accents on the window sill). And, at a price like that, it makes a great choice if you're looking for a menorah that looks expensive but won't make a dent in your wallet. Because, hey, eight days of gifts can really add up.
To buy: $40, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Roost Modern Menorah
You can’t go wrong with bronze when picking a piece for the home. And we love how this new take on the traditional nine-branched candelabra adds a low-key, stylish—yet stately—vibe. Whether your taste skews classic, traditional, modern, contemporary, or eclectic, we think it can find a way to work itself into your home. Roost reimagined the menorah, branching out the arms in a u-shape, rather than in the common v-like design. The branches also gather at a lower height (6.25 inches high) for a more grounded display. Made of brass and supported by a shesham base, this menorah is simple in design and organic in form.
To buy: $83, modishstore.com.
Handmade Glass Confetti Menorah
Add some fun and funkiness to your holiday display with this eclectic confetti menorah. Made from different sizes of blue, white, and clear recycled glass, this piece will pop out from your other silver decorations. Atop the confetti display are polished metal candleholders. The contrasting chrome finish keeps this menorah on the refined side of quirky. And because each item is handmade, the design will vary from one to another, making it a truly unique addition to your collection. Measures 5 inches high by 11 inches wide.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.