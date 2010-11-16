Menorahs for Every Style

A menorah is the centerpiece of any Hanukkah celebration. Families and friends gather around to light the nine branches, commemorating the story of when a single night’s worth of oil lasted a full eight days. But the menorah itself also acts as a symbol standing for history and shared ties. Because of this, it often becomes a family heirloom, passed down from generation to generation. So if you’re in the position to spend a little more on your family’s menorah this year, we’ve included some well-made options that make thoughtful gifts or are simply nice investments for your home. These beautiful pieces are made of materials both strong (chrome, iron, bronze) and delicate (fine glass, stoneware). Some feature symbolic, natural themes, while others feature more traditional, architecture-inspired details. Though they are pricey (ranging between $100 and $275), you can be assured that they will stand the test of time—just make sure you remove the candle wax before storing (one of our editors recommends softening with hot water and then using a small tool, like a knife or toothpick). But say you’ve just moved into your first apartment or are in the middle of a move and you’re looking for something simple? We’ve included some great options for less than $50, too. We even have some fun, kid-friendly options—like a ceramic one shaped like a dachshund. But no matter what your style, we are sure that one of these nine finds will shine this Hanukkah, and for many after.