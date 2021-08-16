13 Garland Ideas for Decorating Your Mantel Every Day of the Year
Mantel garlands bring a pop of color and interest to not only the fireplace, but a whole room—and they aren't reserved only for Christmas.
Decorating with garland is most often thought of as a holiday activity. Christmas and Thanksgiving decor seems incomplete without greenery draped across your mantel, stairway, or doorway. However, mantel garlands aren't limited to the winter holidays. Whether you're celebrating Easter or Valentine's Day, there's a fun garland to match the mood.
Ready to be inspired? Here's how to hang garland like a pro, plus a dozen creative ideas for decorating your mantel with seasonal garlands, including fun DIY and greenery garlands that work any day of the year.
How to Hang Garland on Your Mantel
Hanging a garland on a mantel with nails can be a sticking point in some households. However, an easy and less intrusive method is to use removable hooks. They come in a variety of sizes and colors that will seamlessly match your mantel. Designer Grace Frederick suggests using "light clip" style Command Strips and heavy-duty florist wire to hang heavy garlands.
However, also make sure you select the proper hook weight that will hold the garland. Hooks are graded by the max weight they can hold. To hang the garland, attach several hooks evenly spaced on top of the mantel. Securely tie floral wire around the garland, making sure they align with the hooks on the mantel. Use the other end of the wire to wrap around the hooks. Adjust the drape as needed.
Seasonal Garlands
Back-to-School Fall Garland
This easy-to-make garland is perfect for back-to-school or fall decor. Using a premade honeycomb paper garland, Natalie of One Simple Party added paper stems and leaves to complete the look.
Oversized Metallic Fall Leaf Garland
What's autumn without the colorful foliage? If warm reds and golden yellows don't precisely match your style aesthetic, try a mix of rustic and metallic elements. This oversized metallic fall leaf garland is an affordable project that comes together quickly. It's perfect for use during the Thanksgiving holiday season too!
Botanical Spring Paper Banner
Perfect for spring and Easter, this DIY Botanical Paper Banner features vintage botanical designs that will brighten your mantel. Pair it with the easy wood bead garland for a shabby chic or farmhouse look.
Pom Pom Garland
Pom poms always add a bit of fun to any decor. This versatile pom pom garland is truly customizable—make it in any color you like to use throughout the year. Yellow pom poms are perfect for draping on a mantel to celebrate summer, while white are cozy and fun for winter.
Holiday Garlands
Garlands are a popular decor piece for the Christmas holidays, but you can also add a festive touch to your mantel for any occasion.
Gingerbread House Garland
If the thought of making a gingerbread house seems daunting, try making a cardboard one instead. The project comes together by using upcycled cardboard and white paint, and string lights on the back that light up the cardboard window frames. This gingerbread house garland is sure to be a hit with the family and holiday guests.
Easter Bunny Garland
Whether you hang this adorable Easter bunny garland on your mantel, across a window or foyer table, this easy-to-make garland adds the perfect springy touch to your home. Use it to decorate for the Easter holidays, the arrival of a new baby or just because for spring.
Turkey and Pumpkin Thanksgiving Garland
This autumn-inspired garland pulls double-duty as fall and Thanksgiving decor. Using yarn and plastic bags for filler, this turkey and pumpkin garland is economical and a fun craft for the kids. Pair the garland with a vignette of dried gourds on the mantel to complete the look.
Recycled Jeans Heart Garland
Valentine's Day decor doesn't need to be red and white. Using the denim from old jeans for the base fabric, the recycled jean heart garland is easy to create by hand or machine sewing. Use a contrasting thread color in red or pink to give the garland a pop of color.
Halloween Candy Corn Felt Light Garland
Transform a boring string of lights into a Halloween candy corn garland. The project uses inexpensive felt to create the candy corn covers for the LED string light base. Pair the garland with seasonal greenery, and it can easily transition into Thanksgiving decor.
Natural Cotton Christmas Garland
If you are not a fan of red and green for Christmas decor, consider a natural cotton garland. Making it takes about 15 minutes and about 30 raw cotton balls. Pair this showy, white garland with broadleaf greenery for a natural, sophisticated look on your mantel.
Year-Round Garland
Farmhouse Wood Bead Garland
This beaded garland with jute tassels works with farmhouse, shabby chic, rustic, French country, and even modern decor. It adds the perfect touch that will complete a vignette, mantel or centerpiece. Best of all, it's easy to make and cost less than $5 to put together.
Boxwood Garland
Designer Grace Frederick likes to combine bright, fun colors with natural elements like boxwood for her mantel. This way, you can change out colors to make your mantel styling applicable to any time of year. If you don't have access to fresh boxwood clippings, preserved boxwood garlands are a great alternative to fresh-cut greenery without sacrificing the beautiful, natural look.
Oversized Natural Garland
Blake Sams of Gregory Blake Sams Events also loves to incorporate oversized living garlands for drama and scale. Blake says to use whatever you have local to your area. Evergreen foliage, such as magnolia leaves, pine, or fir branches, works wonderfully. Whatever you use, go big! The garland looks lovely on its own but also works as the perfect backdrop for other natural elements such as pine cones, dry flowers, and small decor.