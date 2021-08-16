13 Garland Ideas for Decorating Your Mantel Every Day of the Year

Oversized Metallic Fall Leaf Garland

What's autumn without the colorful foliage? If warm reds and golden yellows don't precisely match your style aesthetic, try a mix of rustic and metallic elements. This oversized metallic fall leaf garland is an affordable project that comes together quickly. It's perfect for use during the Thanksgiving holiday season too!

