How To: Make an Easy Holiday Centerpiece - RS.com
Guests on the way, but your halls haven’t been decked? Watch this video to learn how to make a simple yet elegant centerpiece in just minutes. Bonus: It can be stored and used again next year.
Advertisement
Guests on the way, but your halls haven’t been decked? Watch this video to learn how to make a simple yet elegant centerpiece in just minutes. Bonus: It can be stored and used again next year.
What You Need
- artificial branches, vase (preferably wide-mouthed), spray paint in a color of your choice
Follow These Steps
- Collect tree branches
Gather artificial tree branches or the real thing from your backyard. Forgo straight branches for those that have some width to them; they’ll look best in the arrangement.
- Paint branches
In a well-ventilated outdoor space (covered with newspaper, if necessary), carefully coat the branches with spray paint. Try silver, white, or glitter spray paint for a festive look.
Tip: If you're painting branches white, use spray primer instead of paint. It covers better, requiring less time and paint to do the job.
- Display branches in vase
Arrange the branches in a vase, preferably one with a wide mouth so that the branches spread out and the display appears more full. Start by placing one branch in the right side of the vase, one in the left, and one in the center. Then fill in the empty spaces.
Find more easy