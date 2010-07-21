How To: Make an Easy Holiday Centerpiece - RS.com

Guests on the way, but your halls haven’t been decked? Watch this video to learn how to make a simple yet elegant centerpiece in just minutes. Bonus: It can be stored and used again next year.

By Real Simple
Updated September 26, 2016
What You Need

  • artificial branches, vase (preferably wide-mouthed), spray paint in a color of your choice

Follow These Steps

  1. Collect tree branches
    Gather artificial tree branches or the real thing from your backyard. Forgo straight branches for those that have some width to them; they’ll look best in the arrangement.
  2. Paint branches
    In a well-ventilated outdoor space (covered with newspaper, if necessary), carefully coat the branches with spray paint. Try silver, white, or glitter spray paint for a festive look.

    Tip: If you're painting branches white, use spray primer instead of paint. It covers better, requiring less time and paint to do the job.
  3. Display branches in vase
    Arrange the branches in a vase, preferably one with a wide mouth so that the branches spread out and the display appears more full. Start by placing one branch in the right side of the vase, one in the left, and one in the center. Then fill in the empty spaces.

