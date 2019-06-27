Image zoom amazon.com

Let's face it: No Fourth of July party is complete without an abundance of ice-cold cocktails and patriotic party supplies. If you're on the hook to host an unforgettable summer soirée this season, look no further than these festive red, white, and blue entertaining essentials that won't break the bank.

Get your guests in the mood to party with our picks for the best patriotic purchases out there, from Betsy Ross-approved cocktail napkins to an inflatable kiddie pool that doubles as an oversized outdoor cooler. Shop our favorites below, and prepare to pledge allegiance to these must-have Fourth of July finds.