13 Festive Finds for Your 4th of July Barbecue
Festive red, white and blue party finds that will turn your backyard barbecue into a full-blown Independence Day celebration.
Let's face it: No Fourth of July party is complete without an abundance of ice-cold cocktails and patriotic party supplies. If you're on the hook to host an unforgettable summer soirée this season, look no further than these festive red, white, and blue entertaining essentials that won't break the bank.
Get your guests in the mood to party with our picks for the best patriotic purchases out there, from Betsy Ross-approved cocktail napkins to an inflatable kiddie pool that doubles as an oversized outdoor cooler. Shop our favorites below, and prepare to pledge allegiance to these must-have Fourth of July finds.
1
USA Flag Cocktail Napkins
Nothing says all-American summer cookout quite like these patriotic napkins. Available in sets of 20, you'll want to keep a package on hand all the way until Labor Day.
To buy: $8 for 20; papersource.com.
2
Gold and Silver Star Garland
This metallic star banner will make your backyard sparkle, plus it's understated enough to use over and over again.
To buy: $5; target.com.
3
Fruit Inflatable Drink Holder
Keep your cocktail close by while lounging poolside with these playful cup holders. Lightweight and ultra-portable, each pool float can be inflated and identified quickly, so you don't lose track of your drink.
To buy: $10 for 8; amazon.com.
4
Cobalt Striped Cups
Serve signature cocktails or ice-cold rosé out of these blue-and-white striped cups that are anything but basic.
To buy: $7 for 8, shopsweetlulu.com.
5
Fruit Keg Tapping Kit
If you want to create the coolest cocktail at the block party, level the base of a watermelon and hollow it out, then add a mixture of juice and liquor. Insert the drink dispenser to keep the cocktails flowing—straight from the fruit itself.
To buy: $22, uncommongoods.com.
6
Heart-Shaped Inflatable Pool
Designed to comfortably fit up to three adults, this heavyweight kiddie pool doubles as an oversized cooler when filled with ice.
To buy: $85; bando.com.
7
Burger Baskets
Set the scene of an all-American diner (and simplify cleanup) by serving each guest’s meal in these plastic trays with wax paper liners. Available in red, white, and blue.
To buy: $8 for four, surlatable.com.
8
Stars and Striped Reusable Straws
Instantly elevate your backyard bash by placing these reusable straws into mason jars filled with lemonade.
To buy: $10 for 12; shopsweetlulu.com.
9
Retro Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Coordinate your accessories with your party decor and rock these cheeky yet chic shades.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
10
Watermelon Circle Towel
Short on seating? Invite party guests to sprawl out on this oversized terry cloth towel that acts as an adorable picnic blanket.
To buy: $68; bando.com.
11
KitchenAid 5-Speed Blender
Blend up frozen drinks in a flash with this 5-speed blender that we're betting makes a mean margarita.
To buy: $100; target.com.
12
Red Stripe Round Plates
Pile up party food on these bold paper plates that instantly dress up any casual dinner party.
To buy: $8 for 12; shopsweetlulu.com.
13
Red Runner Paper Table Runner
Roll this runner down the center of your outdoor table for a dinner set-up your guests won't soon forget.
To buy: $14; canaryandking.com.