Holi, aka the Festival of Colors, Is Coming Soon—Here’s How to Celebrate

On the day of Holi, families and friends gather in their backyards, terraces, neighborhoods, or driveways (like us) to play Holi with brightly colored powders to throw and smear on clothes and faces. The celebration brings in mesmerizing hues of blues, yellows, magentas, greens, violets, and more. Clouds of colors dancing in the wind carry the message of love, harmony, and happiness.

The dry powder colors we use for Holi are called gulal, and colors mixed with water are called rang. In our celebrations, we set up tables with bags of colors and water balloons, pools filled with colored water, and water blasters or pichkaris. We party with upbeat Bollywood music, local brews or thandai, tasty mithais, and fun-filled chatter—all are essential elements of Holi.

Since throwing color powder can be messy, Holi celebrations are hosted out of the home, in backyard or driveways or parks—not indoors. Kids especially enjoy playing with water balloons and jumping in colored-water kiddie pools. (And I have more tips for celebrating Holi with kids.) Water play is optional, but it is included in traditional Holi celebrations to help the color powder stay on longer.

The combination of water and color powder stains clothing, so dressing accordingly is important. Traditionally everyone wears white to Holi, so the colors stand out. White T-shirts or kurtas (dresses) with a colorful scarf, or dupatta, make the perfect outfits for some beautiful family pictures.

Like all celebrations since March 2020, Holi will also be subdued in these current times as families continue to avoid social gatherings, follow distancing norms, or celebrate amongst their trustworthy pandemic pod.