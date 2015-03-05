7 Homemade Easter Baskets That Double as Pretty Decorations

If you're making tiny Easter nests for a crowd, this might be the perfect inexpensive option. All you need is a few Solo cups and a little hot glue.

1. Purchase various colors of plastic cups—each “basket” will use four cups. If you don’t want four separate colors, you could alternate with just two.

2. Cut the edges of each cup into patterns. All should be different heights so that each color shows through. We chose a jagged edge. Save one of the rims.

3. Remove the bottoms from three of the cups. The innermost cup should keep its bottom.

4. Nest the cups together to create a colorful pattern.

5. Create a handle with the rim of a plastic cup and attach it to the edge with hot glue.