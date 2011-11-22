8 Holiday Time-Savers

If you come across a great gift for someone when you’re shopping for something else, don’t fall into the I’ll think about it and come back later trap. If you do, you might forget about it, never get back, or lose out if it sells out before you return. Buy it on the spot, tape the receipt to the gift, and stash it in an area where you keep other gifts. (Note the deadline for returns in case you decide against it.) Even if you don’t have someone in mind for it, occasions come up, and if you get the gift when you see it, you won’t have to make a special trip later, says Smallin.