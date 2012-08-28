10 Creative Ideas for Holiday Centerpieces

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated November 06, 2017
Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Elizabeth MacLennan
Looking for some creative holiday table decorating ideas? We dare you to skip the flowers and try something fun, affordable, and truly unforgettable.
Gooey Graveyard

It’s a little scary just how sweet this fun-to-create Halloween centerpiece can be to make. Start with a casserole dish, add a layer of black licorice flavored jelly beans, and then pop in wafer crackers and chocolate covered graham crackers (as the tombstones). For the finishing touch (and because it wouldn't be Halloween without those Peeps), stick a few friendly ghosts on skewers.

Black licorice jelly beans, candy.com.
Ghost Peeps, available at stores nationwide.

Sweet Specimens

A simple arrangement that requires mixing up jars of assorted sizes (mason jars, beakers, soda bottles) and filling them with quirky Halloween surprises. Think out-of-the-box: cotton candy for the brains; lime flavored soda and pomegranate juice as the mad scientist's latest experiment. Then fall back on some all-time classics like licorice-shaped spiders, gummy worms, gumball eyes, and more.

Gummy eyeballs, orientaltrading.com.

Holiday Party Eyes

An easy-to-pull-together arrangement that'll have all eyes on the middle of the table. Cover an assortment of glass votives with adhesive googly eyeballs and place the grouping on a serving tray.

Emergency googly eyes, mcphee.com.

Turkey Bowl

Dress up a favorite side dish (mashed potatoes, rice pudding, risotto) with festive stamped forks (or spoons) that show their Thanksgiving spirit. Try and arrange so that there is at least one utensil for each guest at the table.


Feather spoons, sucreshop.com.

Conversation Piece

The tabletop is the best place to spread holiday cheer. Simply paint craft letters (or cover them with decorative wrap) and let them stand tall for all to admire.

Craft Alphabet Letters, paper-source.com.

Tree Topper

For a decadent display, let dessert step up to the plate. This double-decker idea involves sugar cones, covered in icing and rolled in festive holiday sprinkles, which have been carefully arranged on each tier. Almost too pretty to eat.

Blooming Bows

When it comes to holiday decorating, the palette is all yours to play with. Don't underestimate just how festive (and fancy) faux arrangements can be. Start with traditional bows and use scissors to snip them open. For an extra hit of color, add petite bows or pom poms to the centers. Pop them in colorful vases and arrange in a cluster or in a line down the table.

Celebratory Cocktails

Every memorable bash has a signature cocktail. Fill mason jars with your drink of choice. Top festive straws with flags decorated with adhesive letters. As guests take their seats, invite them to grab a piece of the centerpiece. From Happy New Year to Happy Birthday, have fun spelling just about any favorite saying.

Spring Sensations

For an Easter celebration, cue spring’s all–stars. Simply set out an assortment of candy dishes and fill with layers of colorful candy. Top with chocolate bunnies and eggs.

White chocolate bunny, candy.com.
Jelly beans, candy.com.

Pinwheel Display

This celebratory idea is perfect for all types of parties like Fourth of July, baby showers, or even a spring luncheon. Fill fluted bowls with sand and pop in these charming pinwheels, which can double as seating cards or favors.

Pinwheels, haloshaven.com.

