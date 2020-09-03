Hanukkah Gifts

The 46 Best Christmas Gifts for Brothers in 2019

Whether you have a brother or a brother-in-law, we’ve found the year’s best gifts for brothers with a range of interests.
The Best Christmas Gifts for 2019

This guide to the top Christmas gifts 2019 has a present for everyone—just be sure to get them fast, before they’re all gone.
30 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Best Friend

Show your closest pal you care this Christmas season with these special gift options.
Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Feel Last Minute

If you still have a few empty check boxes on your shopping list, let this collection of great gifts be your guide.
7 Festive Finds Every Hanukkah Celebration Needs

When you’re lighting the menorah, surround yourself with only the best food, drinks, and decor—all of which will still arrive before the eight days are over.
26 Funny Gifts for Men That Are (Mostly) Useful, Too

These funny presents offer both good laughs and utility—but mostly laughs.

Gift Baskets and Sets for Everyone on Your List

Stumped on a gift? These already-assembled picks take the guesswork out of the process. See more great gifts for everyone on your list.
5 Gift Wrap Ideas You’ll Never Find in Stores

Here, some effortless techniques for dressing up even the simplest of packages. Warning: They’ll be almost too pretty to open.

The Best Gifts for Anyone on Your List

32 Affordable Book-Themed Gifts for Bibliophiles

27 Creative, Cool Gifts for Kids They’re Sure to Love

