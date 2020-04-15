How to Celebrate Hanukkah Safely During Coronavirus
29 Creative, Cool Gifts for Kids They’re Sure to Love
Most kids will likely have a wish list put together before any major gifting occasion, but sometimes you want to shop off-list. Sometimes, you want to give the little one in your life—your child, a niece or nephew, a friend’s child, whoever—a cool, creative, unique gift. Like gifts for teens or tweens, finding distinctive, good gifts for kids can be tricky, but there’s a lot out there, and you can rest assured that your stand-out present will have a special place in the recipient’s memory for years to come. Harry Potter gifts are a pretty safe bet, especially if your little recipient is just starting to enjoy the books or movies; gift card ideas rarely fail, especially if the parents have big plans that those gift cards could contribute to. But if you take pride in your connection with your kid, you’ll want to give at least one cool gift, something unique that they’ll truly treasure. These great gifts for kids might not even end up on their wish lists. They might be toys, clothes, accessories, and more that kids don’t even think to ask for, but once they unwrap them, they realize these gifts are items they’ve always wanted. (Aren’t those the best type of gift, anyway?) These cool gifts for kids (even if cool isn’t the coolest descriptor anymore) include challenging mind-benders, creative crafting supplies, engaging books, and more. If the kid is too young to truly appreciate them, the parents will love it—and some of these gifts have serious staying power, so the child can grow to appreciate them someday. These gifts cover ages across the board, from infants to toddlers to school-aged children. They’re also great for boys and girls alike, so children of any gender can enjoy whatever type of toy they like. Whatever the kid’s interests, there’s something here to appeal to them, and prices include under $20 gifts and $100-plus gifts alike, so you can be sure to find something in your price range. Once your shopping and wrapping is finished, you’ll know that you’ve given something memorable. (Save those broad white elephant gift ideas for other occasions.) Take a look at this list of great, cool gifts for kids and save yourself a trip to the toy store—you’ll thank yourself (and us) later.
29 Great Gifts for Teens and Tweens That They’ll Truly Appreciate
Everyone (or almost everyone) has to buy gifts for teens or tweens at some point. Whether you’re looking for gifts for teenage boys for your son or gift ideas for tween girls for your friend’s kid—or even if you’re a teen struggling to shop for your friends or siblings—we all bump into gifting occasions for teenagers or tweens at some point. (If only we could just give everyone Harry Potter gifts forever.) The challenge of finding gift ideas for tweens and their older counterparts is that they’re not kids anymore, but they’re not adults, either. Most gifts easily fall into being too childish (and embarrassing) or not useful for these 11- to 19-year-olds; after all, they’re really too young for college graduation gifts, and any gifts having to do with alcohol are certainly inappropriate; toys, stuffed animals, and more can easily be dismissed or returned. The simplest solution is to resort to gift card ideas, but there’s another option: These smart gift ideas for teens and tweens alike. When it comes to these fickle gift recipients, there’s really no one-size-fits-all gift, but at least one of these gifts is sure to appeal to the youth in your life. (If you don’t know them that well, consider a white elephant gift—they don’t need to know that you took the generalist route.) Think about what this teen or tween is looking forward to, or what major life event (high school, college, middle school, a sports season) they’re facing. If you’re close, look at which items they use the most around the house. Chances are, whatever they’re using could use an upgrade. If the gift is for a particular occasion (Christmas gifts, Hanukkah presents, a birthday surprise), try to make it seasonal or relevant to what’s happening in the recipient’s life. If you find a gift that they’ll use or look at every day, you’ve done a great gifting job—good luck reaching these lofty gifting standards you’ve set next year. RELATED: Gift Ideas for Women
17 Unexpected Gift Card Ideas They’ll Love Getting—and You’ll Love Giving
“Gift card ideas? Not for me,” you might say when you’re stumped picking out gifts for teens or struggling to figure out what to give a distant friend. In the past, you may have flat-out refused to consider giving gift cards, but you might have scoffed too soon: Gift cards, especially when they’re thoughtfully chosen, make great gifts. They’re super useful, they give the recipient some decision-making power, and they take some of the pressure off you—what’s not to love? Sure, the gift card was once considered the go-to present for the last-minute shopper, but now, gift card ideas aren’t exactly the impersonal gift they once were. They’re still ridiculously easy to purchase, and now they’re more personal than ever, thanks to the subscriptions and services available for every personality. In many cases, picking a thoughtful gift card that offers the recipient a new opportunity—to travel, to try new foods, to expand their fashion knowledge—is actually even more touching than another generic sweater or lotion gift set. Gift your cinephile friend a Fandango gift card, or your foodie sister a certificate to Mouth.com so she can enjoy the best of artisanal food products. The best gifts are the ones that get used often, and these gift card ideas are sure to be put to use as soon as the holidays are over (if not sooner). Don’t be afraid to substitute a gift card for gifts for dads or white elephant gift ideas (or any other gift need); it’s 2019, and almost everyone is sure to appreciate the thought and effort. Before you stuff that card in a big old envelope, consider using our creative packaging tips to make your gift card present feel extra special. You can scratch that wrapping itch, and the right packaging will enhance whatever experience the gift card offers. RELATED: 15 Creative, Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers
The 50+ Best Gifts for Foodies in 2020
These gifts for foodies will delight more than just their taste buds.