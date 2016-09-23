Why Do We Go Trick-or-Treating?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever wonder where the ritual of dressing up in costumes and ringing doorbells for treats came from? The fun-size answer: Because candy collecting is an excellent way to ward off mischief. The longer story: In the mid-nineteenth century, Irish immigrants coming to North America brought with them the Gaelic celebration of All Hallows’ Eve, replete with trick-playing, and fortune-telling.

Explains Lisa Morton, author of Trick or Treat: A History of Halloween, back then, pranks were mild: “Shop signs were switched, gates disassembled, and flour-filled socks were flung at those wearing black coats.” But over time, the mischief evolved into straight-up vandalism—and residents often awoke on November 1 to broken windows or even blazing fires. At the height of the Great Depression, some cities considered banning the holiday. But city planners in Chicago had a better idea—to busy idle hands of potential troublemakers with festivities, and encourage homeowners to do the same. Because money was scarce, families often held “house-to-house parties” which kept the children moving door to door for a different entertainment or treat. Ring a bell?

Homemade treats like popcorn balls, doughnuts and candied apples were common offerings prior to the 50s but as the popularity of trick-or-treating grew, pre-packaged candy became the norm.