These Are The Top Trending Halloween Costumes for 2021, According to Google
Hint: Your most recent Netflix watch may be on the list.
Each year, as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 1, the countdown to figuring out a Halloween costume officially begins. For the Halloween enthusiasts out there, the planning for costumes and decorations may begin weeks or even months in advance. Many of us, though, find ourselves in a familiar routine every time the spooky season comes around: frantically digging through our closets and scouring the internet to brainstorm last-minute costume ideas.
So, unsurprisingly, Halloween costume searches are trending on Google right now—and the search engine just released data for this year's most popular queries. While the top overall trending costumes (including witch, rabbit, and dinosaur) are a bit more timeless, the search trends from the past week better reflect the media and pop culture moments that have captivated audiences in 2021.
Squid Game, the South Korean dystopian drama series making major noise on Netflix right now, rose to the top of trending costume searches in the past week, surging by 450 percent. Venom and Carnage, Marvel Comics characters from the recently released film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, also took spots in the top five.
Here, see the rest of the most searched Halloween costumes from the past week—including lists for couples costumes, baby costumes, and dog costumes.
Trending Halloween costumes:
- Squid Game
- Gorilla
- Britney Spears
- Carnage
- Venom
Trending Halloween couples costumes:
- Trixie and Timmy Turner
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Skid and Pump
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Cosmo and Wanda
Trending Halloween baby costumes:
- Squid Game
- Little Red Riding Hood
- Spider
- Peter Pan
- Addams Family
Trending Halloween dog costumes:
- Squid Game
- Race car
- Vampire
- Donkey
- Lobster
If you're looking for more Halloween inspiration, Google's list of "this year's spookiest trends" also includes the most popular movies, nail designs, and even a map of the most popular festive cocktails by state.