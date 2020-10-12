Safe (but Fun!) Ways to Celebrate Halloween This Year, According to Pinterest

The realities of 2020 mean that, in areas where cases are high or in families or communities with immunocompromised or elderly individuals, gatherings of any sort for Halloween are off the table. That doesn’t mean there can’t be plenty of decorations and household celebrations. According to Pinterest, people want to decorate for Halloween and show off their handiwork without bringing others into their home. Their solution? Outdoor decorations. The best Halloween decor of 2020 is large-scale, and searches for 'Halloween lawn decorations' and 'Halloween door wreaths' have nearly tripled as people look for ways to share the spookiness outdoors. Decorating is its own fun activity, whether you buy decorations or make your own, but so is looking at what others have done: Close to Halloween, load up the car and drive around the neighborhood to see everyone’s Halloween decorations.