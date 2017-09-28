How to Dress Like Members of the Royal Family for Halloween
It’s possible that many components of these ensembles are already in your or your kids’ closets. Take our digital design director Rebecca Hart’s recreation below. All she needed was a blanket, a few accessories she found on Etsy, and a smocked shirt and red shorts to turn her family of four into Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte.
Prince George
Get the Look
As we now know, Prince George exclusively wears shorts. Pairing some classic navy chinos with a red and blue checkered button-down, like this sale item from Kohl’s, and matching accessories will make you George 2.0. If you’re looking to go all out this year, be sure to stock up on the future king’s accoutrements, including a navy belt, lace-up shoes, and ankle socks.
Princess Charlotte
Get the Look
The pint-size royal is all about smocked dresses and bows. To reach your princess potential, consider buying a little number like this patterned red dress. Pin your child’s hair back with Charlotte’s signature red bow, and you’re almost ready to greet the masses. Add a pair of these red Mary Janes and some white socks, and it’s time to trick-or-treat.
Princess Kate
Get the Look
You can find a near identical look that won’t break the bank. Don’t be surprised if people start calling you “Kate” when they see you in this set from Amazon. And, like the Duchess, keep it simple with a pair of low-rise suede heels. Try this budget-friendly pair to tie the look together.
Prince William
Get the Look
If you or your royal look-alike partner in crime doesn’t already have a navy suit, check out this one, now on sale for less than $50. With a white button-down and solid red tie, you’ll be nearly ready to assume the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II
Get the Look
Her Royal Highness is rarely seen without a monochromatic combination. For those aspiring to be the matriarch of the group, go for a color that pops. One of the hues Queen Elizabeth II frequently dons is yellow. In a get-up consisting of this single-breasted trench coat and matching derby-style hat, you will rule the costume contest. For added flair, sport a few strands of pearls.
Prince Harry
Get the Look
The red-headed royal dresses fairly similar to his big brother, but he has been known to rock the casual button-down and blazer. The Invictus Games are almost over, but keep the spirit going in a blue shirt and navy slacks, similar to the outfit he wore on the first day of the annual sporting event.
Meghan Markle
Get the Look
No, she hasn’t officially joined the royal family (yet), but the Suits actress and her style definitely deserve credit. In fact, she wore a relatively affordable burgundy dress to the opening ceremony of her royal beau’s Invictus Games. This inspired the Real Simple style team to suggest a few other options for those hoping to complete her look for less, including this faux leather jacket found on Amazon.
Are these pieces just the beginning of your reign? For those wanting a more realistic replication of the royal family, consider purchasing these face masks of your favorite queen, duchess, and princes.