How-to:

1. You’ll need acrylic paint and paint pens, available at most craft stores. Paint your pumpkin one solid color (we chose white so that all colors showed up easily!)

2. Choose a color scheme, and use a circular template to trace dots on the pumpkins. They can be different sizes for a more whimsical pattern, or the same size in a neat and organized pattern. You can even trace circles within bigger circles for a creative spin.

3. Fill in the circles with your paint pen, and display your pumpkin proudly!