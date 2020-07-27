19 Pumpkin Carving Stencils for the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns on the Block
Foul weather and even fouler viruses may change the broader activities of Halloween from year to year, but nothing can take away the nostalgic at-home activities of this spooky holiday. Even if costume parties and trick-or-treating are canceled, pumpkin carving, easy Halloween costumes, and Halloween puns live on. Some parts of celebrating Halloween can be wholly private, which means you can carve pumpkins and use your favorite pumpkin carving stencils even if broader activities don’t happen.
No-carve pumpkin ideas are always an option, but for those seeking the classic jack-o’-lantern look, nothing beats a good pumpkin carving session. Often, finding the just-right pumpkin carving stencils is about as tough as finding the best Halloween movies on Netflix that the whole family can agree on, but we’ve got you covered now, with nearly 20 free, printable pumpkin carving stencils and templates—including witch pumpkin stencils and ghost pumpkin designs—to turn any ordinary pumpkin into a carved work of art.
Learn how to carve a pumpkin and read up on those pumpkin carving hacks—these simple pumpkin carving stencils are completely doable, but a little extra know-how won’t hurt anything. Pick the pumpkin carving templates that speak to you, print them out, and get carving—these easy pumpkin designs will dress up your home, regardless of whether you’re expecting trick-or-treaters this year.
Ghost emoji pumpkin carving stencil
Take your pumpkin carving to the 21st century with this template, which is more funny than frightening—and completely adorable.
Get the ghost emoji stencil.
Witch on a broomstick pumpkin carving stencil
Nothing says Halloween like a witch. Carve this wicked lady onto your pumpkin for a super spooky effect.
Get the witch stencil.
Jack-o'-Lantern pumpkin carving stencil
If you’re looking for a classic, easy-to-carve design, this stencil is your best bet. The face won’t scare young children—even though it has a slightly ominous grin.
Get the jack-o-lantern stencil.
Witch’s magic wand pumpkin carving stencil
Go more magical than wicked with this cute pumpkin design. Bonus: It should be pretty easy to carve.
Get the magic wand stencil.
Vampire ghost pumpkin carving stencil
Somehow, the fangs just make this ghost pumpkin design more adorable. Use this template with kids who like the idea of pumpkin carving but are not masters just yet.
Get the vampire ghost stencil.
Bats pumpkin carving stencil
Here’s hoping the only cloud of bats you see on Halloween night are the ones carved into the pumpkins on your front stoop.
Get the bats stencil.
Spider pumpkin carving stencil
This eight-legged monster—and some fake cobwebs—will turn your porch into a haunted house.
Get the spider stencil.
Ghost pumpkin carving stencil
While we’re used to seeing ghosts roaming the streets on Halloween, there’s no reason they can’t take their place on a pumpkin, too. With this stencil you can carve out a ghoulish ghost that will give off a spooky glow.
Get the ghost stencil.
Cat pumpkin carving stencil
Easily spooked by ghouls, goblins, and all things Halloween? Opt for this cat stencil, which is more cute than creepy.
Get the cat stencil.
Witch’s profile pumpkin carving stencil
For intermediate pumpkin carvers, this template poses a few challenges, but the final result—a perfect witch pumpkin—is worth the effort.
Get the witch’s profile stencil.
Classic ghost pumpkin carving stencil
Go classic with this simple pumpkin design: The ghost is cute and creepy in equal measure.
Get the classic ghost stencil.
Skull pumpkin carving stencil
If the jack-o'-lantern design is just too tame, try this grimacing skull for an extra eerie effect.
Get the skull stencil.
Tombstone pumpkin carving stencil
Turn your porch or lawn into a graveyard by using this stencil to carve tombstones onto a few pumpkins.
Get the tombstone stencil.
Fiery ghost pumpkin carving stencil
If you want to take the spooky route, try this fiery skull, which is plenty spooky—and a good challenge for anyone looking to upgrade their pumpkin carving abilities.
Get the fiery ghost stencil.
Witch’s brew pumpkin carving stencil
Witch-themed and easy, this template offers an alternative to the classic witch imagery without leaving Halloween territory all together.
Get the witch’s brew stencil.
Spooky ghost pumpkin carving stencil
Consider this an intermediate pumpkin design: This ghost pumpkin is dark and spooky but will make any visitor or passerby remark on your carving skills.
Get the spooky ghost stencil.
Witch’s hat pumpkin carving stencil
The straight lines in this witch design make for an easy pumpkin carving experience. The spider may pose some challenges, but you can always leave it out for a simpler jack-o’-lantern.
Get the witch’s hat stencil.
Surprised ghost pumpkin carving stencil
Kids will love the shocked expression on this ghost pumpkin design. Take extra care when carving out the fingers—and if they seem too challenging, you can always forgo the arms all together for a more classic ghost silhouette.
Get the surprised ghost stencil.
Witch’s shoes pumpkin carving stencil
Subtle and a little artsy, this witch pumpkin design has some major Wizard of Oz vibes. Best of all, it’s relatively simple to carve.
Get the witch shoes stencil.