19 Pumpkin Carving Stencils for the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns on the Block

Foul weather and even fouler viruses may change the broader activities of Halloween from year to year, but nothing can take away the nostalgic at-home activities of this spooky holiday. Even if costume parties and trick-or-treating are canceled, pumpkin carving, easy Halloween costumes, and Halloween puns live on. Some parts of celebrating Halloween can be wholly private, which means you can carve pumpkins and use your favorite pumpkin carving stencils even if broader activities don’t happen.

No-carve pumpkin ideas are always an option, but for those seeking the classic jack-o’-lantern look, nothing beats a good pumpkin carving session. Often, finding the just-right pumpkin carving stencils is about as tough as finding the best Halloween movies on Netflix that the whole family can agree on, but we’ve got you covered now, with nearly 20 free, printable pumpkin carving stencils and templates—including witch pumpkin stencils and ghost pumpkin designs—to turn any ordinary pumpkin into a carved work of art.

Learn how to carve a pumpkin and read up on those pumpkin carving hacks—these simple pumpkin carving stencils are completely doable, but a little extra know-how won’t hurt anything. Pick the pumpkin carving templates that speak to you, print them out, and get carving—these easy pumpkin designs will dress up your home, regardless of whether you’re expecting trick-or-treaters this year.

