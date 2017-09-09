5 Creative Halloween Costumes for Pregnant Women

When you’re searching for maternity Halloween costumes, finding one that’s more tasteful than over-the-top can be a challenge. But our top five pregnant Halloween costumes are creative, easy to make, and elegant. Wear a celestial solar system costume that puts your future child at the center of your universe, or opt for a flower child costume that’s adorned with pretty blooms. All of these ideas were designed to show off your bump—and win you best-dressed in the costume contest.