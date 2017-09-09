5 Creative Halloween Costumes for Pregnant Women
When you’re searching for maternity Halloween costumes, finding one that’s more tasteful than over-the-top can be a challenge. But our top five pregnant Halloween costumes are creative, easy to make, and elegant. Wear a celestial solar system costume that puts your future child at the center of your universe, or opt for a flower child costume that’s adorned with pretty blooms. All of these ideas were designed to show off your bump—and win you best-dressed in the costume contest.
Pot of Gold Under the Rainbow
What You’ll Need:
- Black felt
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Dress
- Tulle in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple
- Toy coins, such as these
- Headband
Follow These Steps:
- Cut a cauldron shape from the black felt and glue it to the belly of the dress, leaving the top of the cauldron open.
- Cut three 4-foot-long strips of red tulle and knot them together at both ends. Repeat with the other colors. Glue one knot to the inner edge of the cauldron, wrap the tulle around the shoulder of the dress, and glue the knot at the other end of the tulle to the back of the dress. Repeat with all of the colors to create a rainbow.
- Glue the coins to the top of the cauldron and to a headband.
Avocado Toast
What You’ll Need:
- White paper
- ½-inch-thick foam cushion
- Dark green fabric
- Light green fabric
- Brown dress
- Light and dark brown felt
Follow These Steps:
- On the paper, draw a simple avocado shape large enough to cover your stomach. Trace the shape onto foam and cut out, then trace the shape onto the dark green fabric and cut out. Cut a hole in both pieces for the pit of the avocado (where your baby bump will be). Glue the fabric onto the foam. Cut a slightly smaller avocado shape from the light green fabric, cut a hole for the pit, and adhere on top.
- Cut out brown felt to form the corners of a toast slice. Attach the avocado to the stomach of the dress, then adhere the toast corners around the avocado.
Mother of Pearl
What You’ll Need:
- White fabric
- Dress
- Iridescent fabric
- White printer paper
- Pink felt
- White pom-poms
- Headband
Follow These Steps:
- Cut a 6-inch circle from the white fabric and glue to the belly of the dress. Cut a second 6-inch circle from the iridescent fabric and glue on top of the first circle.
- Accordion-fold two sheets of white paper, trim as needed, then adhere them above and below the fabric pearl to form the clam shell.
- Cut two 5-by-6-inch ovals from the pink felt and adhere to the inside of both halves of the shell.
Flower Child
What You’ll Need:
- Brown felt
- Green dress
- Yellow felt
- Artificial sunflowers
- Headband
Follow These Steps:
- Cut a 6-inch circle from the brown felt and glue to the belly of the dress.
- Print and cut out the petal templates. Trace the largest petal onto yellow felt several times and cut out. Glue the petals around the felt circle, cutting out more petals as needed. Then trace and cut out medium-size petals from the felt and glue them on top of the large petals, closer to the center. Repeat with the smallest size petals.
- Glue artificial sunflowers to the headband.
Solar System
What You’ll Need:
- Yellow fabric
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Black dress
- Yellow craft foam
- 2-inch and 1.5-inch styrofoam half balls
- Markers
- Silver confetti stars (found at party supply stores)
- Headband
Follow These Steps:
- Cut a 6-inch circle from the yellow fabric and glue to the belly of the dress. Cut several same-size triangles from the yellow foam and adhere around the yellow circle to create the sun.
- Using markers, decorate several styrofoam half balls to look like planets, then let dry before gluing them onto the dress. Glue stars onto the dress.
- Color a styrofoam half ball yellow and let dry. Cut triangles from the yellow foam to create sun bursts and glue them to the bottom of the styrofoam. Glue the sun to the headband and let dry.