If you know how to carve a pumpkin and feel confident in your skills, it may be time for a new challenge: pineapple carving. Carving a pineapple—specifically, carving a pineapple jack-o’-lantern—isn’t inherently different from carving a pumpkin, but it takes a little special care. Learn how to carve a pineapple jack-o’-lantern here, and you’re guaranteed to have the chillest, most unexpected decor of the season.

Pineapples don’t have the surface area for your favorite pumpkin carving stencils, unfortunately, but if you’re particularly handy with a knife, you could try some freehand carvings. Otherwise, sticking to the standard jack-o’-lantern is best—though feel free to add your own flair to your pineapple jack-o’-lantern’s smile.

You’re likely already familiar with how long carved pumpkins last (or how short their lifespans can be), but be prepared for your pineapple carving to have a similarly short life. Your juicy pineapple may even start to fade earlier than a carved pumpkin would, so plan to carve your jack-o’-lantern the day of the event where you plan to show it off to ensure it looks fresh. There are ways to make pumpkins last longer, but you may need to do a little experimenting to ensure they work on a pineapple. Most importantly, have fun: When finished, your little pineapple jack-o’-lantern is almost guaranteed to make you smile.