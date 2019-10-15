Be Very Afraid: These Are America’s Most Haunted Cities

Image zoom Getty Images

Yes, October is the season for scary movies, ghost stories, Halloween costumes, and haunted houses—but there are some places that remain just a little extra spooky all year around. And the data is in—the Yelp reviews don’t lie—America is home to some pretty haunted buildings and cities.

If you’re someone who’s constantly reading thrillers in the dead of night or researching true crime conspiracies (when you should really be working), you’re going to want to book a trip to one of these sinister spots ASAP. And whether you love a chill down your spine any time, anywhere, or only start craving a good old-fashioned scare as Halloween looms nearer, it’s never been a better time to find the creepiest, most cursed destination near you for a haunted tour.

To determine which U.S. cities are, in fact, the most haunted of all, Yelp culled its data and ranked metro areas by the percentage of reviews that contain words like “ghost,” “haunt,” and “creepy”—but excluded businesses that simulate haunted houses. The results? Savannah, Ga., is number one on the list, and we’re not surprised. Savannah is notoriously haunted, owing to its rich history as a battleground in both the Revolutionary War and Civil War, and a host of mysterious murders and paranormal sightings throughout history. If you find yourself in Savannah hunting for ghosts, definitely tour Bonaventure Cemetery, stay at Marshall House, and head to the Moon River Brewing Co. (you may catch a glimpse of a woman in white at the top of the stairs). Also on the list? Even more famous haunted spots like New Orleans, La., and Charleston, S.C., plus a few unexpected surprises, like Honolulu, Hawaii.

Here's the full list of America's creepiest, most haunted cities, according to Yelp.

Savannah, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana Fort Collins, Colorado Santa Cruz, California Las Vegas, Nevada Austin, Texas San Francisco, California Memphis, Tennessee Orlando, Florida Los Angeles, California Reno, Nevada Honolulu, Hawaii Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Chicago, Illinois Charleston, South Carolina Boston, Massachusetts San Jose, California Madison, Wisconsin Sacramento, California

