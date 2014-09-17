5 Super-Creative Mason Jar Crafts for Halloween
Graveyard Spooky Cakes
Nothing says Halloween like a haunted graveyard, and this project is the perfect combination of spooky and delicious. Most of the ingredients are premade, so you don’t need to be a talented cook to whip up this snack. Who would have thought that Milano cookies make the perfect edible headstone?
Get the full tutorial at Noble Pig.
Mason Jar Lanterns
Although carving pumpkins is a fun Halloween tradition, why not try lighting up the windows with these pumpkin-faced jars instead? With Mod Podge and tissue paper, you can create a colorful display of faces that are silly or scary. Artificial tea lights are a no-hassle way to create the eerie flickering effect.
Get the full tutorial at Our Best Bites.
Ghosts in a Jar
This Halloween-style snowglobe—sans snow, of course!—can be a fun party centerpiece or seasonal décor for the mantel. The best part: It takes fewer than 15 minutes to assemble. With a combination of dollar store supplies and twigs from your backyard, you, too, can make this teeny-tiny haunted scene.
Get the full tutorial at Mason Jar Crafts Love.
Treat-Filled Pumpkin Jars
These mini baskets are an adorable way to store tiny pieces of candy. The project doesn’t require too many supplies, but you do need to allow up to two days for the jars to dry completely—so keep them out of reach from little trick-or-treaters!
Get the full tutorial at Make It Love It.
Monster Mason Jars
These spooky jars came together easily with glue, googly eyes, and fabric. For the mummy jar, this DIY pro used cheesecloth. She made Frankenstein, a mummy, and a ghost, but this project is so simple, the possibilities are endless.
Get the full tutorial at Dreaming in Color.