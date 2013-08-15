24 Homemade Halloween Costumes for Kids
Race Car Driver Costume
This kid costume looks intricate, but it’s actually very easy. You can probably get this one done during a free weekend afternoon. While your kid won’t be able to get behind the wheel for a few more years, they’ll get a kick out of this costume. If your little guy (or girl) is obsessed with cars and trucks, he’ll want to wear this one even past October 31. He’ll go from zero to race-ready in a jiffy by decorating an everyday tracksuit with a few strips of tape. Don’t forget to add the accessories like a matching hat, trophy, and checkered flag. Race car and pit crew optional.
Get the Race Car Driver Costume How-to
Yellow Duckling Costume
Here’s an idea that’s sure to quack your little one up. Plus, in bright yellow, your child will really stand out in a crowd. A bunch of faux feathers and a pair of orange boots will have your lucky duckling ready to waddle around the hood. The hat with eyeballs and a bill are made from a baseball cap, feathers, and a ping pong ball. To really get into character, practice making duck sounds with them so they can show off when it’s time to go trick-or-treating. The outfit is also a plus because it features long sleeves and long pants so it’s perfect for a chilly Halloween night.
Get the Yellow Duckling Costume How-to
Shark Costume
If the Jaws theme song is going through your head right now, you’ve got the right idea. But don’t worry, your little shark won’t be as menacing as the one in the classic film. This ferocious guy will be terrorizing the neighbors—for only an extra handful of candy, of course. Only a few supplies are needed to create this shark’s tough skin, including a hooded sweatshirt and felt. If you’re looking for a group costume idea, get your whole family to be fish, mermaids, and scuba divers for an under-the-sea theme.
Get the Shark Costume How-to
Hooded Zip-Front Sweatshirt and Pants, landsend.com.
Converse Kids Chuck Taylor All Star, zappos.com.
Strawberry Costume
Think strawberry season is long gone? Think again. This unique costume is just perfect for Halloween and is one of the easiest kid costumes to make. The sweet disguise starts with a ripe red shirt and a pair of matching leggings. The “seeds” on the top and bottoms are made from yellow craft paint. Complete the fruity look with a stem made from felt, pipe cleaners and more. Major bonus: the outfit is comfortable enough that your little one won’t be itching to get out of it during trick-or-treating around the neighborhood.
Get the Strawberry Costume How-to
Infant Long Sleeve Lap T-Shirt and Infant Baby Rib Karate Pants.
Red Canvas Tiny TOMS, www.nordstrom.com.
Bookworm Costume
If your child can’t get enough of story time and already has an impressive collection of books, this costume will suit his personality perfectly. A novel idea for the kid who always has his nose in the books, the bookworm costume is both silly and adorable at the same time. Pull the disguise together with felt, Styrofoam balls, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and plastic glasses. When it’s time for trick-or-treating, let him take his favorite book or two (we know it might be so difficult to choose) along so the whole outfit is complete.
Get the Bookworm Costume How-to
Boys Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt and Sweatpants, basicbrilliance.com. This item is sold out, try this pair of similar sweatshirt and sweatpants. Wizard glasses, birthdayexpress.com.
Wise Owl Costume
Whooo needs a last-minute costume idea? For your serious scholar, dress her up as wise little owl. The night owl’s getup starts with brown leggings and shirt and calls for cupcake liners, faux feathers, a headband and ribbon. Plus, like any scholarly owl, you’ll need a pair of glasses (adorned with feathers) to complete the look. We guarantee that your kid will love the “wings” of the costume—just watch her run down the block with the cape flying. The whole getup is really quite a hoot.
Get the Wise Owl How-to
Kids California Fleece Pant and Shirt, americanapparel.net. Nerdy glasses, birthdayexpress.com.
Mermaid Costume
Is everything really better down where it’s wetter? If your child is in her mermaid phase, this costume will really wow her. Make a splash out of water with this easy-to-create disguise that requires streamers, cupcake liners, ribbon, a headband, and seashells. Find a fake starfish at the craft store or toy store and fashion a little necklace out of it. With all the beautiful shades of blue and green hues, your Little Mermaid will stand out and shimmer like the sea. The streamers create a cascading effect and she’ll love twirling around.
Get the Mermaid Costume How-to
Kids Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Leggings, americanapparel.net.
Ice Cream Sundae
For the kid who has a major sweet tooth (and whose kid doesn’t have one), this costume calls for the works: vanilla ice cream, strawberry syrup, chocolate fudge, and a cherry on top. You’ll need a brown capelet, pink tan top, felt, and fishnet fabric to create the outfit. Plus, don’t forget the cherry—that one is made from a headband, felt, quilt batting, and a Styrofoam ball. Dress her up in some leggings underneath so she doesn’t get too chilly Halloween night.
Get the Ice Cream Sundae Costume How-to
Fairy Godmother Costume
Once upon a time there was a mommy who wished a Halloween costume could be made with a wave of a wand. Wish granted. For those who love fairy tales, but want to do something different than the usual princess costume, look no further. This easy and enchanted disguise requires a tutu, star-shaped stickers, a headband, and silver garland. Of course, every fairy godmother needs some wings—craft some out of the base of a cardboard cake box, coffee filters, and ribbon. Add some tights to complete the look. The whole costume sans wings can make for a ballerina outfit next year, too.
Get the Fairy Godmother Costume How-to
Capezio Child Sequined Tutu Skirt, capezio.com. Solid nylon tights, welovecolors.com.
Vet Costume
The doc is in. And he’ll be mending and repairing the stuffed animals, bath toys, and robots. Getting dressed for surgery requires an oversized button-down shirt (save a few bucks and borrow an older sibling’s), shower cap, and kid scrubs. Every doctor needs a stethoscope, too. Instead of buying one at the store, create one with headphones (sans cord), a cable sleeve, and black bottle cap. And since doctors have to be on their feet all day and wear comfortable shoes, he can just put on his favorite sneakers when it’s time to go outside.
Get the Vet Costume How-to
Kids Scrubs, rmfscrubs.com.
Lamb Costume
What’s blaahk, white, and fluffy all over? This sweet little lamb. The snuggly costume is both comfortable and cozy, which is perfect for a chilly Halloween night. You’ll need a long sleeve shirt, leggings, and plenty of cotton balls to complete the disguise. The “hooves” on the costume are just strips of black tape attached to the sleeves and pant legs. And don’t forget about the ears: Attach two pieces of black felt to a cap. For shoes, he can wear white sneakers, or canvas slip-ons. During the countdown to Halloween night, help him practice his “baa” sounds.
Get the Lamb Costume How-to
Infant Baby Thermal Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Leggings, americanapparel.net.
Natural Canvas Tiny TOMS, www.nordstrom.com.
Flower
Mary Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? With the help of this adorable flower. This one works for the littler ones to the bigger kids, too. Dress your child in green leggings and a long-sleeved tee. For the main part, the “petal” collar, you’ll need yellow and pink felt (you can also opt for your child’s favorite colors) and green pipe cleaners. Cut out petal shapes from the felt and glue pipe cleaners to the underside of the petals. Add in some accessories like a watering can (which can also double as a Halloween treat bag).
Get the Flower Costume How-to
Cotton Baby Leggings and Shirt, basicbrilliance.com. This item is sold out, try this pair of similar leggings and shirt.
Aviator Costume
Prepare for takeoff. This one’s for the curious kid who has an obsession with planes and dreams of traveling all around the world. Imaginations will soar when your kid steps into this clever disguise. The costume is also a no-brainer for the busy parent—you just need to make the aviator jacket and pair it with a white t-shirt and khaki pants. For the aviator jacket, you’ll need a brown sweatshirt, brown tape, and furry felt fabric. To complete the look, give him some goggles and a white scarf. He’ll be ready to fly away into Halloween night.
Get the Aviator Costume How-to
Boys Cotton Zip Hoodie, basicbrilliance.com. This item is sold out, find a similar hoodie here.
Frye Kids Dakota Mid Lace, zappos.com. This item is sold out, find a similar pair of boots here.
Love Bug Costume
Hooray for the pink and red lady who just landed in the garden. The love bug costume is for the sweet kid who zips around giving everyone hugs and kisses. Her cuteness will be off the charts—plus, she’ll love dancing around in the tulle skirt. To make the heartfelt costume, you’ll need to cut hearts out of red, pink, and black felt and glue to a long-sleeved shirt and tutu. Don’t forget to add “wings” by fashioning them out of tights and a wire hanger. Pair the outfit with fun tights and a headband attached with even more hearts.
Get the Love Bug Costume How-to
Kids Solid Rib Long Sleeve Shirt, americanapparel.net.
Classic Stripe Tights, polarnopyretusa.com.
Turquoise Peacock Costume
Spotted on the front lawn: An exotic (and adorable) little birdie with feathers bursting in a bright shade of blue. This may be the most vivid, eye-catching costume yet. Your little one will look so elegant in this disguise. It may look intricate, but beside the feathered skirt, you’ll just need to dress your child in a blue leotard and tights, or a long-sleeved shirt and leggings. The feathers are made from cupcake liners and tissue paper and are glued to the tutu. Place the “headpiece” on before you head out the door on Halloween night—it’s made from a headband, pipe cleaners, and pompoms.
Get the Turquoise Peacock Costume How-to
Nylon tights, welovecolors.com.
Cobalt Peacock Costume
Here comes little miss magnificent with her vibrant blue feathers and her chipper disposition. Just when you thought one peacock costume wasn’t enough, here’s an option that’s in a deeper, cobalt blue. This version is perfect for little kids who might not have patience for a longer skirt—the “train” is shorter on this one. To create this one, you’ll need the same feathers made of cupcake liner and tissue paper, but instead of creating longer ones, you’ll want to keep them shorter. Don’t forget to complete the outfit with a decorative headband.
Get the Cobalt Peacock Costume How-to
Nylon tights, welovecolors.com.
Rainbow Fish Costume
One fish, two fish, red fish, rainbow fish! This colorful costume is so easy to make. The “scales” on the disguise are just flattened cupcake liners in a variety of colors glued to a sweatshirt. When gluing, layer the cupcake liners over each other, row by row, to really emphasize the scale effect. For the hat, cut a ping pong ball in half and color it with black marker. Add each half to the top of a red cap and then attach more cupcake liners. Just make sure your kid doesn’t “swim” away before you get a picture.
Get the Rainbow Fish Costume How-to
Vans Kids Authentic Core, zappos.com.
Flapper Costume
A Roaring Twenties revival: Dancing her way around the neighborhood with a bob cut, strands of pearls and a hot pink dress that, well, we made for twirling. The fringe on the dress is made from something totally unique: Pink Post-it notes. Use fringe scissors or regular scissors to cut slits on the sticky notes and attach rows and rows of them onto the dress with metallic tape. Both the “flowers” on the headband and dress are made from cupcake liners. After you’ve prepped the dress, make sure you practice the Charleston or Turkey Trot with her before the big night.
Get the Flapper Costume How-to
Fisherman Costume
This seafarer is sure to reel in compliments (and candy!) with this low-maintenance disguise. There’s no catch to how easy this costume is to make—but there are a few household items required. The only thing you’ll need to make is the fishing pole—for the raincoat and pants, just add a strip of silver tape to the arms, legs, and torso portion of the jacket. For the fishing pole, you’ll need a wooden dowel, toilet paper roll (which will be the “reel”), ribbon and a ceiling hook. Accessorize by buying toy fish and maybe even a bucket hat.
Get the Fisherman Costume How-to
Zenith Kid’s Hooded Jacket and Bibs, bargainboatparts.com.
Jailbird Costume
Of course, the kids will love this fun costume, but adults will get a kick out of the clever play on words. Free to hit the streets on Halloween night, this guy’s disguise comes together with faux feathers, white tape, and more. To create the plumed top, cut and glue a marabou boa to the body of a hooded sweatshirt. If you can’t find striped pants, take a pair of black ones and add white tape to it. To create the eyes and “beak,” glue a yellow baseball cap to the hood of the sweatshirt and then attach black buttons.
Get the Jailbird Costume How-to
Lightning Cloud
What to do when your kid doesn’t want to be a rainbow or sun this year? Dress him up as a lightning cloud. When Halloween strikes, this fierce dude will bolt from house to house making a serious dent in the neighborhood candy supply. Glue polyester fiber to the front of a white crewneck sweatshirt and white cap. For the “electric” pants, cut out lighting bolt shapes from aluminum silver tape and glue to gray pants. He’ll be ready cause a commotion on Halloween night with this clever costume.
Get the Lightning Cloud Costume How-to
Converse Kids Chuck Taylor All Star, zappos.com.
Skeleton Costume
This is a sweet twist on a classic costume that requires a few frilly strands of ribbon to make those funny bones at home. Plus, this costume works for just about any age group—from babies to even adults (if the whole family wants to match). You’ll just need a black long sleeve shirt and pants and white pleated ribbon. Glue the ribbon in different directions on the outfit to create the “skeleton” outline. Top the disguise off with a white cap and you’re ready to hit the town for some spooky trick-or-treating.
Get the Skeleton Costume How-to
Sea Monster Costume
Beware of the multicolored, three-eyed monster on the loose. (Sources say he’s looking for extra gooey, peanut-butter filled treats. He’ll be able to show off his wild side in this clever and colorful costume. This scary disguise comes together with streamers, cupcake liners, and felt, Ping-Pong balls, and matching hooded sweatshirt and pants. You’ll need to glue cupcake liners along the sleeves and attach orange felt circles to the front of the sweatshirt. Add streamers to the cuffs of the sweatshirt and the knees of the pants. Create razor-sharp teeth with white felt glued to the hood and add a couple of eyes to the top of the hood with Ping-Pong balls.
Get the Sea Monster Costume How-to
Genie Costume
Have a wish or two or three. If she’s dreaming of a magical disguise, then watch how quickly this one comes together—poof!—just like that. Create a jacket with a long sleeve shirt cropped and cut down the middle, then attach gold jacket fasteners. Add gold dot stickers and gold tape to both the “jacket” and a blue jumper. The hat is a gold party hat with scarves attached. Don’t forget to add in accessories like a “magic carpet” and a gold lamp (or just a teapot spray painted gold).
Get the Genie Costume How-to
How To: Make Race Car Driver
What You Need
Track suit
Checkered duct tape (available at amazon.com)
Black masking tape
Baseball cap
Racecar themed stickers
Iron on patch
Scissors
Glue
White ribbon (about 2 yards)
Black ribbon (about 2 yards)
Dowel
How To: Make Jacket
1. Using the checkered tape, add a stripe along the sides of each arm, from collar to wrist.
2. Take the black tape and make a horizontal stripe across the middle of the jacket.
3. Glue iron on patch to the top left front of the jacket.
How To: Make Pants
1. Starting from the waist and running down to the cuff, add a stripe with the checkered tape.
How To: Make Hat
1. Decorate front of cap with checkered duct tape, black tape & car stickers.
How To: Make Flag
1. Cut ribbon to desired length of flag
2. Weave white & black ribbon together and glue at each end. Cut excess ribbon.
3. Cut dowel to desired length.
4. Glue ribbon to dowel.
How To: Make a Yellow Duckling
What You Need
Yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants
Yellow baseball cap
Orange rain boots
Yellow feather boa
Ping Pong ball (1)
Black marker
Scissors
Glue
1. Snip feathers from the boa. Glue bunches to the sleeves of the shirt and to the chest area.
How To: Make Hat
1. Cut ping pong ball in half and color with black sharpie. Glue to the sides of the baseball cap.
2. Glue a few of those feathers to the baseball cap.
How To: Make a Shark
What You Need
Grey hooded sweatshirt and pants
White felt
Black buttons
Grey felt
Hot glue gun
Scissors
Round cardboard cake base
Red felt
1. Cut and glue white felt to the front of the grey hoodie.
2. Using the white felt, cut a zigzag pattern for the teeth. Attach with glue around the inside edge of the hood.
How To: Make Fin
1. Cut round cardboard cake base into shark fin shape.
2. Cover the cardboard with grey felt.
3. Attach with glue to the back of the grey hoodie.
How To: Make Strawberry
What You Need
Red long sleeve shirt and pants
Scissors
Paper and pencil
Glue
Green hat
Green felt
Green pipe cleaner
Ochre yellow craft paint
1.Using paper and pencil, create teardrop shapes. Cut out. (This will be your template for the seeds.) Apply with paint all over the shirt and pants.
2. Create leaf pattern on green felt. Cut out. Glue green pipe cleaners to the underside of the green felt. You’ll use the leftover leaves for the cap.
3. Glue leaves to collar of the red shirt
How To: Make Hat
1. Wrap pipe cleaners around tip of the beanie cap.
2. Glue leaves to the beanie cap.
How To: Make a Bookworm
What You Need
Pants and pullover hooded sweatshirt in green
Scissors
Styrofoam ball
Green felt
Fabric glue
Green pipe cleaners
Bow tie
Green string
1. Cover a small styrofoam ball in green felt. Then attach it on the end of the pipe cleaner.
2. Glue 4 tabs of felt (about 2" long) to the bottom of each antennae and use these to secure the antennae to the hood by gluing them on with fabric glue.
3. Glue a bow tie to the neck area of the hoodie with fabric glue
4. Glue green strings with fabric glue along the outside of the hoodie to create the worm’s furrows.
How To: Make a Wise Owl
What You Need
Brown long sleeve shirt and pants
Glue gun
Cupcake liners (in brown and gold)
Feathers
Glasses
Headband (in brown or black)
Wire
Ribbon
1. Fold cupcake liners in half (or cut them in half). Starting from the bottom of the shirt and working your way up, glue them to the shirt, layering them length-wise.
2. For the cape, apply liners in the same fashion, starting at the bottom edge of the cape and layering them length-wise as you make your way around the cape.
3. Hot glue feathers to the top of glasses for that sharp wise owl look.
How To: Make Headband
1. Bundle feathers together and wrap them with wire, followed by ribbon. Attach ribbon at the base of the headband securing with hot glue. Wrap the wire securely around the headband.