October 31 seems to creep up on us every single year. Still set on treating Junior to that one-of-a-kind disguise? Frightened by the idea of making your own costume from scratch? Don’t be. Get into the spirit with creative ideas that can pulled together with cupcake liners, coffee filets, and more household items. We know it’s tempting to just give up and head to the Halloween store for some packaged kid costumes, but just think about how unique your child’s outfit will be if you use one of these ideas as inspiration. These Halloween costumes for kids range from easy to more advanced, so you can pick your favorite based on your skill level. All of these can be completed during some free time over the weekend, so you won’t have to plan too far in advance. If your child is begging for a store-bought costume, there are plenty of options to get them to reconsider, including a race car driver, mermaid, aviator, and two kinds of peacock options. You can even sweeten the deal by bringing them with you when you buy the materials so they have a part in creating the disguise. When Halloween comes around, they’ll be happy to have a totally unique costume.