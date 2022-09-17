These Indoor Halloween Decorations Will Turn Any Home Into a Spooktacular Sight—All Under $45

Choose from on-theme wreaths, garlands, pumpkins, and more.

Published on September 17, 2022

The season of witches, goblins, and ghosts is nearly here, and making your home the spookiest from the inside out is a Halloween must. Some say Halloween is the best holiday of the year and who are we to argue with them—especially when decorating your home with ghoulish decor is just so fun. Whether you like to go all out for the entire month of October or are hosting this year's monster bash, these Halloween decorations will set the stage for a frighteningly good time.

While outside decorations tend to be big and bold, opting for subtle indoor Halloween decor will let you celebrate the season in a classy way. Think walls adorned with bats, driftwood wreaths, gold pumpkins, and colorful lanterns that double as centerpieces. Not sure where to look? We did the hard work for you and found unique and stylish Halloween decorations available on Amazon starting at just $10.

Indoor Halloween Decor on Amazon

Can we just say that pumpkins are pretty much synonymous with Halloween? They can look cute, appear gory, and embody warmth all at the same time—depending on the scheme of things. It's why pumpkin figurines are versatile enough to look right at home throughout the entire fall season, even bypassing Halloween and going into Thanksgiving.

This pretty pumpkin decor piece from Keepax looks lovely on its own or accompanied with other Halloween items. The glass pumpkin has a golden-flecked exterior that gives it an elevated appearance for an all-day display. However, this pick is also filled with LED lights that operate on a timer to give you a pretty glow come nighttime.

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Another fun Halloween essential that will take your decor to new heights is this set of cute Halloween bats. The Amazon best-seller comes in various shapes and sizes, is made with durable PVC plastic, and comes with a sticky adhesive on the back of each one. This way, you can assemble the bats any way you like on your walls, making them huge eye-grabbers.

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Although wreaths usually go outside the front door, there's no rule against hanging one inside, too! Add a touch of scary flair to your bathroom or garage door with this eerie owl wreath from National Tree Company. This pick screams Halloween, which is why we like it. The base is crafted with dark woven branches and it's adorned with black flowers, twigs, and faux pumpkins. And we can't get over that charming owl wearing a little witch hat.

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com

To buy: $45 (was $90); amazon.com.

If you've ever decorated a console or dining table, you know that the centerpiece comes first and everything else is supplementary. However, sometimes using multiple standout items to serve as one large centerpiece is necessary, especially if you have a big area to fill. That's where a multi-pillar candle holder set comes in, like this three-piece option. It has a minimalistic appearance, but when paired with the right candles—say orange or green—it can definitely give you a scream. The multi-level design and black metal base keeps it on theme, too.

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com

To buy: $17 (was $19); amazon.com.

And anyone planning a Halloween-themed dinner party has to consider these vintage-esque Lenox dessert plates. The porcelain dinnerware set is adorned with eerie black and white artwork, like a raven, potions, and a cobwebbed candelabra. Add a few creepy crawly (faux) spiders, dark placemats, and the above candle centerpiece, and you're in business.

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

Want to see what other Halloween decor items you need to add to your cart? Browse through the list below for even more must-haves on Amazon. Pssst, they're all under $45!

AerWo Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$10, amazon.com

Winlyn Velvet Decorative Harvest Pumpkins

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$20, amazon.com

Partyprops Halloween Felt Ball Garland

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$19 with coupon (was $20), amazon.com

Antizer Flameless LED Candles Pack

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$25, amazon.com

Tinsow Faux Eucalyptus Halloween Branch Centerpiece

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$14, amazon.com

Patelai Pumpkin Napkin Ring Holders

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$11, amazon.com

Decorkey Halloween Decorative Lantern

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$16, amazon.com

Mubin Cotton Orange and Black Plaid Rug

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
From $27, amazon.com

Artliving Three-Tier Dessert Stand

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$10, amazon.com

Turnmeon 6-Foot Tinsel Halloween Tree

Indoor Halloween Decor
Amazon.com
$37 (was $46), amazon.com
