No, Halloween Isn’t Canceled This Year—Here’s How to Celebrate Safely

Trick-or-treating may still be in the cards, as long as the COVID-19 numbers near you are relatively low.

“Just like we check the weather on Halloween to see what precautions and extra gear might be needed, knowing the current state of COVID-19 in your community will be important in determining if it is safe or not,” says Michelle Barron, MD, medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth in Aurora, Colo. “Follow the current rules and guidance being given at the state and local level, and do a risk/benefit analysis based on the health of the individuals trick-or-treating and those who live in the household and decide if the risk of getting potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19 is worth the bag of treats.”

If you can’t trick or treat the traditional way due to the pandemic, look for ways to manage it creatively. You can buy your kiddo’s favorite candy and let her trick-or-treat door to door within your house, or have her walk through the neighborhood so she can show off her costume, then come home to a special treat or toy.