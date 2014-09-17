7 Healthy Halloween Treats That Won’t Make Kids Roll Their Eyes
Assemble a small gift bag the kids will be excited to rip open: Simply place a small jar of colored Play-Doh and a ghoulish cookie cutter in clear cellophane bags.
Photo and idea courtesy of Create-Celebrate-Explore. Get the how-to.
Fill clear plastic tubes with assorted black and orange beads, so kids can create their very own Halloween-inspired necklaces.
Photo and idea courtesy of Seeking Shade. Get the how-to.
Purchase food-safe non-latex gloves and place one candy corn inside the tips of each finger (to create the “fingernails”) and fill the rest with popcorn. Secure with a black string around the wrist.
Photo and idea courtesy of Toni Spilsbury. Get the how-to.
Try this bright idea: Print the festive (and free!) greeting on cardstock and attach a glow-in-the-dark bracelet.
Photo and idea courtesy of Thirty Handmade Days. Get the how-to.
Wrap all-natural fruit juice with white electrical tape and then add a pair of googly eyes to create a treat the kids will drink up.
Photo and idea courtesy of Blue Cricket Design. Get the how-to.
Repurpose a variety of unwrapped old, broken crayons by placing them into a festive mold (To buy: $4, amazon.com) and then baking.
Photo and idea courtesy of Creative Connections for Kids. Get the how-to.
Monster Tattoos
If you’re short on time—or simply prefer the store-bought variety—these temporary tattoos feature creepy creatures. Bookmarks, pencils, and yo-yos also make great grab-and-go gifts.
To buy: $15 for eight, tattly.com.