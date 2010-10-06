Which Halloween Candy Is Healthier?

The better choice: Snickers.

Even though Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups actually have more protein (who knew?), in a fun size–to–fun size matchup, Snickers “contain less fat, less saturated fat, and 10 fewer calories per two pieces,” says Cynthia Sass, RD, coauthor of The Ultimate Diet Log ($15, amazon.com). Tara Gidus, RD, a nutrition consultant in Orlando, Florida, and team dietitian for the Orlando Magic, adds that though she has no scientific data to prove it, she finds Peanut Butter Cups more addicting. “I love Reese’s so much that I would not stop at one,” says Gidus. “A good tip is to stay away from any candy if you know you will have no control once you start.”

A healthier alternative: Figamajigs are “as delicious as a candy bar,” says Sass, but they’re made from figs and covered in antioxidant-rich dark chocolate. Even better, they give you a boost of 5 grams of fiber.