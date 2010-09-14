13 Haunted Places to Visit

Hartford, Connecticut

From 1874 to 1891, Samuel Clemens, his wife, Livy, and their three girls lived in this Hartford, Connecticut, home. Clemens completed The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and many of his other successful works while living here. Sadly, this was also where his daughter Susy died from meningitis. The rest of the family, living abroad at the time, never returned to the house after her tragic death. As for Susy, reports say that her spirit still haunts the property. Reserve a spot on the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tour and listen to tales of the sightings.