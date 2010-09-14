13 Haunted Places to Visit
Lizzie Borden House
Fall River, Massachusetts
Lizzie-Borden.com
Located just 50 miles south of Boston, this house is where the murders of Andrew and Abby Borden took place in 1892. Although acquitted of the murders, Lizzie Borden was the prime suspect in the gruesome deaths of her father and stepmother. Book a room at the bed and breakfast (you'll even be served the same breakfast Andrew and Abby ate on the day they were murdered) or if you’re too scared to stay the night, sign up for one of the daily tours.
The RMS Queen Mary
Long Beach, California
QueenMary.com
This massive ship has been docked in Long Beach, California, since 1967. During World War II, the Queen Mary operated under the alias of “Grey Ghost” and was responsible for transporting thousands of troops across the seas. Book a night in one of the cabins, make a reservation for dinner, or take a guided ghost tour and see for yourself where the spirits have been hiding.
Big Nose Kate Saloon
Tombstone, Arizona
BigNoseKates.info
Oh, the wild, wild West. Big Nose Kate's is a present-day saloon where the Grand Hotel once stood. Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, and Ike Clanton were just a few of the infamous guests who checked into this popular hotel during the 1800s. It was also the permanent residence for “the Swamper,” the hotel’s janitor and handyman. In fact, some believe “the Swamper” never left the premises. Stop in for a drink, a bite to eat, or make reservations for the Halloween Costume Ball and Buffet.
Thornewood Castle
Lakewood, Washington
ThornewoodCastle.com
In 1908, business mogul Chester Thorne invested $1 million in building a home to resemble a fifteenth-century medieval castle on American Lake. The 27,000-square-foot mansion sits on four acres of land and was the single-family residence for Chester, his wife, Anna, and their daughter, Anita. Rumor has it that Chester loved his home so much that he never left the property–even after his death. Book an overnight stay, reserve a ticket for the Dinner and Murder Mystery, or the Candlelight Castle Mystery Tour.
The Pirate’s House
Savannah, Georgia
ThePiratesHouse.com
Situated not far from the Savannah River, the Pirate’s House has been in business since 1753. Originally intended as an inn for seafarers, it eventually became the stomping ground for pirates and sailors from the high seas. Stop in for a bite to eat or, for the brave in the bunch, book a spot on the Savannah Creepy Crawl Haunted Pub Tour and expect some extra company when ordering that first round of rum shots.
Stone’s Public House
Ashland, Massachusetts
StonesPublicHouse.com
Located at the center of Main Street in Ashland, Massachusetts, this charming New England pub and restaurant serves up lunch, dinner, and some spooky tales of spirits lurking about. In fact, many believe Captain John Stone, who built this place in 1832, has been hanging around for years. Dying to hear why the employees claim the restaurant is haunted? It might be time to plan a trip to Ashland.
The Whaley House
San Diego, California
WhaleyHouse.org
When you arrive at the Whaley House, expect to be greeted by volunteers dressed in period attire of the 1800s. Not only was this once the Whaley family residence, it was also San Diego's first commercial theater, the county courthouse, and the Whaley and Crosthwaite General Store. Today the house is said to be visited by the spirits of Yankee Jim Robinson, Thomas Whaley, Anna Whaley, their daughter Violet, and other children who died in the building. Make reservations for the special Halloween Oil Lamp Tours or the Whaley House Ghost Hunting Tours.
Mark Twain House
Hartford, Connecticut
MarkTwainHouse.org
From 1874 to 1891, Samuel Clemens, his wife, Livy, and their three girls lived in this Hartford, Connecticut, home. Clemens completed The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and many of his other successful works while living here. Sadly, this was also where his daughter Susy died from meningitis. The rest of the family, living abroad at the time, never returned to the house after her tragic death. As for Susy, reports say that her spirit still haunts the property. Reserve a spot on the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tour and listen to tales of the sightings.
Copper Queen Hotel
Bisbee, Arizona
CopperQueen.com
Opened in 1902, the Copper Queen Hotel was one of the most modern, luxurious, and popular spots during the mining boom. Today it is still a charming getaway in southern Arizona–with three “permanent” residents. Book a weekend away, make a reservation for dinner, or sign up for a Thursday-night Ghost Hunt and meet the trio that still haunts the halls. If you’re in Bisbee on October 30, don't miss the Copper Queen’s Dance and Costume Party.
Crescent Hotel
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Crescent-Hotel.com
Sitting on top of Crescent Mountain, the treasured and breathtaking “Queen of the Ozarks” operates as a hotel and spa. Check in for a weekend stay and you might encounter some of the guests who decided to never check out. Reserve a spot on the Ghost Tour and learn about the legendary haunts that continue to spook the historic landmark.
Myrtles Plantation
St. Francisville, Louisiana
MyrtlesPlantation.com
Built in 1796, this 70-acre estate near the banks of the Mississippi River, claims to be one of America’s most haunted homes. Need we say more? Book one of the 11 bed-and-breakfast rooms or reserve a spot on the Mystery Tour, which takes place Friday and Saturday evenings.
Winchester Mystery House
San Jose, California
WinchesterMysteryHouse.com
Sarah Winchester was the visionary behind this mansion, made up of 160 rooms, 47 stairways, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, and too many reported ghost sightings to tally. Book a trip to this monstrous estate and purchase tickets for the Flashlight Tour, which is held every Friday the 13th and around Halloween.
The Spaghetti Warehouse
Houston, Texas
Meatballs.com
There are many Spaghetti Warehouse restaurants around the country, but few filled with Houston’s extra personality. Find out what—or whom—we're referring to by signing up for the Discover Houston Ghost Walk, a nighttime tour filled with the tales and urban legends of what’s still haunting Houston.