Etsy’s 2019 Halloween Trends Prove It’s Never Too Early to Get Psyched for the Spooky Season
Get inspired by the cutest, quirkiest, and most creative Halloween ideas on Etsy right now.
Need inspo for a tricked-out front door, creative pet costumes, or vintage Halloween decor? Good thing Etsy just dropped its top Halloween trends for 2019—because you’re going to want to steal every spectacularly spooky idea. Beyond adorable DIY painted pumpkins and classic haunted-house-inspired details, you can add festive pops to your home with these fresh new ideas both big and small. While last year's Halloween vibes were all about tarot cards, girl power costumes, and true crime paraphernalia, these are the Halloween details everyone's searching for in 2019, according to Etsy.
1
Sinister Planters
Want to rock your Plant Parent status even harder? Step up your indoor plant game by putting a Halloween twist on your everyday planter. Etsy searches for “ghost planters,” “monster planters,” and “skull planters” (yes, they’re exactly what you think they are!) have nearly doubled in the months leading up to October 31. This subtle decor idea is ideal for festive minimalists.
2
Decked-Out Doors
Halloween door decor is trending big time—and it’s no wonder, since the front door is always on full display to the neighborhood and can be a major head-turner for trick-or-treaters if you put some thought into it. Doormats, eerie wreaths, classic cobwebs, dangling spiders, “boo” signs, and more will bring the exterior of your entryway to life with minimal effort.
3
To-Die-For Dog Costumes
It’s not everyday you get the opportunity to dress your pup to the nines in a creative costume. That’s probably why Etsy shopper searches for “dog costumes” are on the rise right now. And when it comes to good costume ideas, the sky is pretty much the limit (as long as your pet permits it).
4
Creepy Candles
Halloween candles are another perfect way to deck your home with holiday vibes, whether you’re looking to go all out or add just a hint of Halloween here and there. Sprinkle a few on-theme candles or candle holders around the house (think: on the bookshelf, side tables, coffee table) to get in the mood for mischief.
5
Spooky Nostalgia
A trip down memory lane might be the perfect route to take for fright night. According to Etsy, shoppers are on the hunt for old-school decorations that are equal parts creepy and cute, as searches for “vintage Halloween decor” are on the uptick. Who wouldn’t want a 1940s-era witch Beistle watching over them?
6
Trending Halloween Costumes: Aliens, Lions, and Impressive Masks
The eternal question: What to be for Halloween? Tons of Etsy fans already seem to have their hearts set on a few trending costume themes. There’s been a noticeable spike in searches for “alien costumes,” “lion costumes,” and “masks,” and we’re here for all of these ideas. An alien costume can range from naughty to comfy and adorable, and requires a minimum of fun neon clothes and glittery face makeup—so it’s a perfect last-minute Halloween costume idea. Also, what could be cuter than a little lion cub knocking on your front door for candy? And for anyone who’s not into dressing up from head to toe, all you need is a statement-making mask to get the job done. Boo!
