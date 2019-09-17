Etsy’s 2019 Halloween Trends Prove It’s Never Too Early to Get Psyched for the Spooky Season

The eternal question: What to be for Halloween? Tons of Etsy fans already seem to have their hearts set on a few trending costume themes. There’s been a noticeable spike in searches for “alien costumes,” “lion costumes,” and “masks,” and we’re here for all of these ideas. An alien costume can range from naughty to comfy and adorable, and requires a minimum of fun neon clothes and glittery face makeup—so it’s a perfect last-minute Halloween costume idea. Also, what could be cuter than a little lion cub knocking on your front door for candy? And for anyone who’s not into dressing up from head to toe, all you need is a statement-making mask to get the job done. Boo!

To buy: $6; etsy.com.