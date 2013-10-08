6 Wickedly Good Halloween Treat Ideas
Starburst Candy Corn
It’s no trick: Two favorite candies have merged into one. These striped “kernels” come in cherry, orange, strawberry, and lemon.
To buy: $2.50 for one 12-ounce bag, at grocery stores.
Featured October 2013
Melville Candy Company Black Cat Giant Lollipop Mask
This cherry-flavored pop can do double duty as a costume. Purr-fect.
To buy: $36 for six 4.5-ounce lollipops, melvillecandycompany.com.
Lake Champlain Chocolates “No Tricks, Only Treats” Coin Cube
Make these 12 creamy milk chocolate coins your go-to hostess gift for the lady of the (haunted) house.
To buy: $8 for one 3.5-ounce box of 12 coins, lakechamplainchocolates.com.
The Cravory Pumpkin S’Mores Cookies
This decadent dozen of marshmallow and chocolate-studded pumpkin creations are a serious upgrade on the traditional loot.
To buy: $36 for one box of 12 cookies, thecravory.com.
Woodhouse Chocolate Eyeball Truffles
Grownups will love these spooky truffles filled with flavored ganache including brown butter and raspberry.
To buy: $10 for one box of five truffles, woodhousechocolate.com.
Bolthouse Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte
A new witches’ brew: creamy pumpkin with a dash of coffee. It’s the perfect seasonal sip during jack-o-lantern carving or trick or treating.
To buy: $4 for one 52-ounce container, at grocery stores.