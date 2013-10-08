6 Wickedly Good Halloween Treat Ideas

By Heath Goldman
Updated August 16, 2016
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Delicious finds for ghosts and witches of all ages.
Starburst Candy Corn

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

It’s no trick: Two favorite candies have merged into one. These striped “kernels” come in cherry, orange, strawberry, and lemon.

To buy: $2.50 for one 12-ounce bag, at grocery stores.

Featured October 2013

Melville Candy Company Black Cat Giant Lollipop Mask

melvillecandycompany.com

This cherry-flavored pop can do double duty as a costume. Purr-fect.

To buy: $36 for six 4.5-ounce lollipops, melvillecandycompany.com.

Lake Champlain Chocolates “No Tricks, Only Treats” Coin Cube

lakechamplainchocolates.com

Make these 12 creamy milk chocolate coins your go-to hostess gift for the lady of the (haunted) house.

To buy: $8 for one 3.5-ounce box of 12 coins, lakechamplainchocolates.com.

The Cravory Pumpkin S’Mores Cookies

thecravory.com

This decadent dozen of marshmallow and chocolate-studded pumpkin creations are a serious upgrade on the traditional loot.

To buy: $36 for one box of 12 cookies, thecravory.com.

Woodhouse Chocolate Eyeball Truffles

woodhousechocolate.com

Grownups will love these spooky truffles filled with flavored ganache including brown butter and raspberry.

To buy: $10 for one box of five truffles, woodhousechocolate.com.

Bolthouse Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte

Bolthouse Farms

A new witches’ brew: creamy pumpkin with a dash of coffee. It’s the perfect seasonal sip during jack-o-lantern carving or trick or treating.

To buy: $4 for one 52-ounce container, at grocery stores.

